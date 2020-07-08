Business awards in Southern Arizona

Pima Animal Care Center: Spring Point Partners awarded Pima Animal Care Center a $150,000 grant. The funds will go toward further expanding the shelter’s foster program, creating a system to reduce pets’ length of stay in shelter and get them to foster and adoptive homes more quickly. The grant has been donated to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, PACC’s official nonprofit partner. With the funds, Friends of PACC will hire a program manager to oversee the intake-to-foster program. They will aim to send most pets to foster homes within 72 hours of arriving at PACC, and will work to increase the number of volunteers. The grant will also be used to fund a One Health research coordinator, who will work with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health One Health Program to develop and direct students to answer critical research questions related to foster care and animal welfare and will study the impacts of increased community engagement. The remainder of the grant will allow Friends of Pima Animal Care Center to cover foster supplies, training support, medical care for foster pets and more.
Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union recently received national and global recognition for its marketing efforts. Progress Sitefinity named Hughes’ online presence, HughesFCU.org, Website of the Year. The Credit Union National Association Marketing & Business Development Council awarded Hughes three Diamond Awards including two Category’s Best Awards.
Pima Federal Credit Union: DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, has included Pima Federal Credit Union on its list of the 2020 Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in America. To determine bank ranking and recognition, DepositAccounts.com grades each institution on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth and loan-to-reserve ratios.
