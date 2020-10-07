Business awards in Southern Arizona

Tucson’s Sundt: Sundt Construction, Inc. ranks No. 67 on the National Center for Employee Ownership’s Top 100 largest majority-employee-owned companies list and No. 8 within the construction industry. To earn a spot on the list, companies must be at least 50% owned by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan or other qualified plan or by one or more other kinds of plans in which at least 50% of full-time employees are eligible to participate. In 1972, Sundt established an ESOP, and today the company is 100% employee-owned. An ESOP company is different from traditional types of corporate ownership in that it is owned in whole or in part by its employees through its ESOP trust, and each employee-owner shares in the profits and success of the company. At Sundt, all employees are generally eligible for participation after 1,000 hours of credited service during the initial full 12 months of employment.
Tucson Unified School District: Tucson Unified School District has received a certificate of excellence in financial reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International for the fiscal year ended 2019. The award reflects the district’s commitment to transparency and high-quality financial reporting.
Children’s Museum Tucson, Oro Valley: Children’s Museum Tucson, Oro Valley received a $170,000 Museums for America grant that will be used to increase accessibility and outreach to underserved groups in Southern Arizona. Aprendemos – an Equitable Approach to Learning program – will include outreach and reduced-admission resource events for foster and refugee communities. The museum will also translate existing programming into Spanish and create new multilingual activities to better serve communities that have not traditionally frequented the museum. It also offers professional development opportunities for museum staff and teachers in Pima and Santa Cruz counties. Community partners for Aprendemos include Planetary Science Institute; STEMAzing; University of Arizona College of Education Literacy, Learning and Leadership Program; Owl and Panther; and First Things First.
