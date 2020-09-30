 Skip to main content
Business awards in Southern Arizona
Tucson business logo

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona has earned a place in The Princeton Review’s “The Best 386 Colleges: 2021 Edition,” receiving top scores in sustainability (95 out of a possible 100) and quality of life (87). The university also scored well in the areas of financial aid (83) and fire safety (91).

The Princeton Review also publishes several top-20 ratings for various categories relating to academics and campus life. UArizona earned recognition in the best health services category (No. 14).

KVOA-TV: The Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that Cathie Batbie, News 4 Tucson News Director has been nominated in the category of “News Excellence.”

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recently selected and virtually honored its 16th Annual Circle of Excellence Awards winners due to the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual honors recognize exceptional workplace fundraising campaigns and the generous companies and individuals behind them who are helping to build a thriving community.

This year’s Circle of Excellence Award winners included: Best of the Best ECL (Employee Campaign Leader) of the Year: Laura Jones, Caterpillar, Inc.; LIVE UNITED Award: Pima Council on Aging; Building a Better Community Award: Pima Community College; Cornerstone Award: Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.; Young Leaders United Company of the Year: Texas Instruments; Champions of Caring Award: GEICO; Partnership Award: TRICO Electric Cooperative, Inc. & IBEW #1116; All American Award: Allison Duffy; Best Small Company: Diversified Design & Construction; Best Medium Company: AGM Container Controls; Best Large Company: Caterpillar, Inc.

The Michael J. Harris Spirit of Tucson Award went to Pima County ECAP (Employees Care About Pima County) and is given to the company that demonstrates excellence in corporate involvement and community leadership.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.

