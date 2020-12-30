Business awards in Southern Arizona

Lisa Bayless: Lisa Bayless was celebrated as Oro Valley Chamber’s Outstanding Community Leader for 2020. Bayless, a Long Realty agent, purchased a patrol dog for the Oro Valley Police Department this year, and paid the outstanding lunch debts of every student in Oro Valley’s Amphitheater Public Schools. Ranked among the top 1% of all Realtors in the nation, Bayless is Tucson native, Oro Valley resident and Long Realty agent with over 13 years of real estate experience.
Oro Valley Finance Department: For the 26th consecutive year, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Oro Valley by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the town’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. In addition, the GFOA awarded the town its eighth consecutive award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting. The town’s Procurement Division also received its 13th consecutive Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Institute for Procurement. An award of Financial Reporting Achievement has also been awarded to Oro Valley’s Finance Department
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.