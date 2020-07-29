Business awards in Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: Carol Stewart, associate vice president of Tech Parks Arizona for the University of Arizona, has been named one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2020. AZ Business Magazine selected 43 women from a field of more than 2,000 women. Stewart was selected for her work at the UA as an innovation catalyst and driver for regional economic development.
She is focused on university-based economic development through the recruitment of new businesses, customized business support, facilitating university connections and supporting innovation through all stages of development. She also serves as president of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, a business incubator network with outposts across Southern Arizona.
Flinn-Brown Fellows: The Arizona Center for Civic Leadership at the Flinn Foundation has selected 31 civic leaders for its Flinn-Brown Fellowship seminar series that will focus on public policy development within the national, state and local political landscape to address Arizona’s pressing socio-economic issues. Four counties from across Arizona will be represented in the new cohort, with about a third of the Flinn-Brown Fellows from outside the Phoenix metro area, including Flagstaff, Kingman, Tucson, and for the first time, Vail. The 2020 Fellows represent the private and public sectors in a variety of fields — business and industry, government, nonprofits, arts and education — and hold a diversity of perspectives, experience and policy interest. The Pima County fellows are:
- Vail Academy and High School principal Dennis Barger;
- Nicole Barraza, director of governance and outreach for the Southern Arizona Leadership Council;
- Sean Goslar, regional manager of immigration services for Chicanos Por La Causa;
- Ashley Hullinger, a research analyst for the University of Arizona’s Water Resources Research Center;
- Brendan Lyons, the executive director of LOOK! Save A Life;
- Yvette-Marie Margaillan, CEO and clinical director of ABA Consulting Group and Autism Pediatrics;
- Stefanie Murphy, ATF adviser for Raytheon Missiles & Defense;
- Zachary Yentzer, executive director of Tucson Young Professionals.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.