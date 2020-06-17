Business awards in Southern Arizona

- University of Arizona: For the second straight year, the University of Arizona has earned the Excellence in Service Award from Operation Hat Trick, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting wounded U.S. combat veterans. The university was recognized for its efforts to support military service members and veterans through the sale of hats, shirts and other gear featuring military-style designs. In honor of that effort, Operation Hat Trick has donated $12,000 to the Tucson Fisher House on behalf of the university. The Fisher House Foundation provides homes across the country, where families of military members and veterans can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. The UA sold more than $100,000 in Operation Hat Trick merchandise since November. The effort included a photo shoot with student veterans to promote the products. Royalties from those sales went to Operation Hat Trick, which distributes the money to charities on behalf of the participating schools.
- Sundt Construction and Kiewit: Sundt Construction Inc. and its joint venture partner Kiewit were honored for their work to elevate the Ina Road traffic interchange, widen Interstate 10 and Ina Road, and replace the existing Santa Cruz River Bridge. The project was given the 2020 Public Works Project of the Year Award by the Arizona Chapter of the American Public Works Association in the category of “Transportation: over $75 million,” and the 2019 Arizona Department of Transportation Partnering Award. The Public Works Project of the Year Award celebrates excellence in the management, administration and implementation of public-works projects. The ADOT Partnering Award recognizes partnership teams that demonstrate a high degree of achievement through partnering processes.
- Clear Core: Clear Core, a Tucson-based data financial technology firm, was selected by the National Science Foundation to take part in its National Innovation-Corps Program and will receive a grant to aid in refining product-market fit. The firm’s approach to data cleaning and augmentation allows organizations to correct problems with data before it is used in decision making. Clear Core is a tenant at the University of Arizona’s Center for Innovation, which allowed the firm to make use of its technology, earning national interest.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.