Business awards in Southern Arizona

Pima County Attorney’s Office: The National Organization for Victim Assistance is honoring the Victim Services Division of the Pima County Attorney’s Office with a national award. The Tadini Bacigalupi Jr. Award, named for a San Francisco lawyer who was a founding member of the organization’s board, is given annually to a distinguished victim service program. The Pima County program was established in 1975 with two staffers but now has 33 employees and 100 volunteers available to offer crisis intervention, advocacy and referral services for crime victims.
University of Arizona: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized the University of Arizona as a winner of its eighth annual Campus RainWorks Challenge, a national competition that engages college students in the design of on-campus green infrastructure solutions to help address stormwater pollution.
This year’s winning projects demonstrate innovative design and illustrate the health and environmental benefits of good stormwater management.
The UA won second place in the Master Plan category. The “Against the Grain” project integrated multiple green infrastructure practices into a master plan design that revitalized key transportation and pedestrian corridors.
This project sought to enhance flood protection through inclusion of bioretention facilities with native plants and trees and treat stormwater runoff as a resource by incorporating cisterns for irrigation.
