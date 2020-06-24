Business awards in Southern Arizona

Long Realty: Long Realty honored two of its veteran pros with annual awards for lifetime achievement and community service at a company-wide virtual meeting.
The Barrington L. Long Lifetime Achievement Award for 2020 went to Jerome King, an associate broker with Long’s River/Campbell office. Winning 2020’s Samuel H. Woods Community Service Award was Ron Sable, a sales agent with the Foothills office.
A broker since 1988, King has served Long Realty, and his profession, in a host of capacities. He’s held numerous Realtor Association committee and leadership positions at the local, state and national levels and is currently vice president of the board of the Tucson Association of Realtors. King served as Long Realty’s designated broker from 2003 to 2015.
Sable, a sales pro since 2013, chaired the founding advisory board of the Center for Leadership Ethics at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management. He’s also past board chair for United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, current board chair of Tucson-based Paragon Space Development Corp. and serves on the boards of Merchants Information Solutions and Agape Hospice.
The University of Arizona: The UA ranks No. 39 among the top 100 worldwide universities with the most U.S. patents granted for inventions in 2019, according to a list released by the National Academy of Inventors. This represents a 27-spot increase over UA’s ranking the previous year.
UA ranks No. 34 among U.S. universities and No. 18 among public U.S. institutions in the list.
The university amplified its commitment to technology commercialization in 2012 with the creation of Tech Launch Arizona, the office of the university dedicated to commercializing the inventions stemming from UA innovations.
The National Academy of Inventors has honored many UA innovators in recent years.
To date, nine faculty members have been recognized as fellows, the most prestigious designation granted by the organization. Six others have been honored with the Senior Member designation, recognizing their accomplishments and contributions as researchers, inventors and educators.
