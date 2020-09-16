Business awards in Southern Arizona

Banner Hospital: Banner-University Medical Center in central Tucson received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. Banner-UMC also received AHA’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award and the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.
Dolores Durán-Cerda: Pima Community College Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dolores Durán-Cerda is one of 26 fellows selected nationwide by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities for the second cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo. La Academia seeks to increase the number of talented individuals who aspire to leadership at Hispanic-Serving Institutions and Emerging HSIs.
Pima Community College: The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Pima Community College by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the college’s fiscal year 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.