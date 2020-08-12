Business awards in Southern Arizona

Prestamos CDFI: Prestamos CDFI, Chicanos Por La Causa’s mission-driven lending division, has been awarded $55 million in New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. Prestamos provides capital and business education to businesses and community facility projects in highly stressed, low-income communities in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Texas. Prestamos has received $70 million in three previous awards. The NMTC Program attracts private capital into low-income communities by permitting individual and corporate investors to receive a tax credit against their federal income tax in exchange for making investments on qualified projects within economically distressed communities. Created by Congress in 2001, the credit totals 39% of the original investment amount and is claimed over a period of seven years.
Laurie Lundeen: Laurie Lundeen, an affiliate agent with the Coldwell Banker Realty’s Green Valley office, has been named one of the top real estate agents in Arizona by the REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals report. America’s Best, published by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International, separately ranked the most productive agents and teams in each state by their closed sales volume and transaction sides in 2019. Lundeen achieved the No. 4 spot in Arizona based on attaining 161 closed transactions in 2019 and No. 13 based on $35,484,820 in closed sales volume in 2019.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.