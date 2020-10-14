Business awards in Southern Arizona

Casino del Sol: Casino del Sol racked up a total of nine wins in Casino Player Magazine’s 2020 Best of Gaming awards, the publication’s annual reader survey of the best casinos from coast to coast. Casino del Sol took top honors for the Native Southwest region in five categories, winning first place for Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation At, Best Golf Course, Best Table Game Tournaments, Best High Limit Room and Best Poker Tournaments. The casino also took second place for Best Spa and third place for Best Reel Slots, Best Live Poker and Best Bingo.
Carondelet: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital have received quality awards for stroke care from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Carondelet Neurological institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital received the Get with the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Advanced Therapy Achievement. Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital was recognized with the Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes honor Roll award. The Stroke Gold Plus achievement recognizes hospitals that demonstrate at least 85% compliance in each of the seven Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Achievement Measures for 24 consecutive months or more.
