Business awards in Southern Arizona

Copper Cactus Awards: The Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce honored winners of its 2020 Copper Cactus Awards on Saturday. The award winners are: CopperPoint Small Business Leader of the Year, Grant Anderson, president, CEO and co-founder of Paragon Space Development Corp.; Arizona Complete Health Workforce Development & Education Award, San Miguel High School; Tech Parks Arizona Start Up of the Year, Reglagene; Cox Business Growth Award, FORS Architecture + Interiors; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Best Place to Work, OOROO Auto (3 to 50 employees) and Chasse Building Team (51 to 200 employees); Tucson Electric Power Social Impact Award, Community Investment Corp. (revenue up to $2 million), Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (revenue between $2 million and $5 million); Nextrio Innovation in Remote Working award, Foundation for Creative Broadcasting.
Keegan Linscott & Associates: Stacy Thompson, CPA, CFE with Keegan Linscott & Associates PC has passed the Certified Insolvency & Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) certification exam, earning a distinguished performance award in the process.
As manager in the firm’s consulting services practice, Thompson has more than 16 years’ experience in consulting and forensic accounting.
University of Arizona: The UA is ranked No. 97 overall — up 20 spots from last year’s ranking — and No. 40 among public universities in the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report. It is the university’s first appearance in the top 100 since 2009 and its overall score of 61 marks an all-time high for the UA in these rankings.
Arizona also saw improvements in its rankings for its undergraduate business (No. 32) engineering (No. 53) programs.
On the publication’s annual Best Graduate Schools list, U.S. News ranked the Eller College of Management’s management information systems program No. 1 among public universities and No. 3 overall. The UA also earned top-10 placements in photography (tied for No. 3 overall, No. 2 among public universities), speech language pathology (tied for No. 6 overall, No. 3 public) and audiology (tied for No. 10 overall, No. 6 public).
The UA jumped 14 spots to No. 121 in U.S. News’ Best Value rankings, which are based academic quality rankings and net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.