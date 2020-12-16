Business awards in Southern Arizona

Green Valley Pecan Company: President and Chief Operating Officer of the Green Valley Pecan Company, Bruce Caris, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Pecan Shellers Association (NPSA). The award was presented to Caris by Dick and Nan Walden, along with his co-workers and friends.
According to NPSA, the Lifetime Achievement Award is, “the highest honor NPSA can bestow upon a member of our association in recognition of an individual’s significant contributions and lasting influence for the pecan industry.”
After completing his MBA at the University of Arizona, Caris, pursued a career in sales, starting in the wine industry as a regional sales representative mainly in the West Coast. Eight years later, in 2000, he joined Green Valley Pecan Company as vice president of sales and marketing.
Caris helped to develop the industry’s current marketing order, the program administered by the Department of Agriculture that helps growers and shellers work together to solve marketing problems that they cannot solve individually.
U of A: Excelencia in Education, a national organization focused on accelerating Latino student success in higher education, named one University of Arizona program among four winners of its 2020 Examples of Excelencia award.
The Examples of Excelencia program identifies efforts at the forefront of implementing strategies advancing equity for Latino students.
The winning UA program — Arizona’s Science, Engineering and Math Scholars — provides services to support students in graduating with a STEM degree, focusing on students who are underrepresented in STEM, such as first-generation college students, students from low-income households, those who transferred from community colleges and students from underrepresented groups, including ethnic minorities and students with disabilities.
ASEMS began as a grassroots effort among a small group of faculty and staff in 2011 with 12 students. It now supports more than 400 students across the university’s STEM majors.
DaNel Hogan: DaNel Hogan, Director of the STEMAZing Project, has been named a recipient of the inaugural Carolyn Warner Women in Leadership Award from Grand Canyon University. The award recognizes outstanding leadership in the community.
The STEMAZing Project is a program within the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office. The STEMAZing Project’s mission is to positively impact the quality of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education for all students by empowering classroom educators to experience, share, improve and implement STEM best practices. The STEMAZing Project’s Vision: Cultivating STEM Minds.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.