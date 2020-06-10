Business awards in Southern Arizona

- The University of Arizona: The University of Arizona is among the top higher education institutions in the United States, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings. The UA tied for No. 68 overall and tied for No. 29 among public universities in the first QS U.S. university rankings. QS considered 769 U.S. colleges and universities for its final list of 300 schools, with the UA’s overall score placing it in the top 8.8%. Universities were evaluated on 17 metrics falling into four categories: employability; diversity and internationalization; learning experience; and research. The UA earned its top score in the diversity and internationalization category. Universities also were ranked within each category. The UA’s highest category ranking was in research, at No. 49 overall and No. 24 among public universities.
- Farhang & Medcoff: Four Farhang & Medcoff’s attorneys were recognized in Tucson Lifestyle Magazine “best lawyers” list. The list is excerpted from the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers. Recognition was based entirely on peer review. The Farhang & Medcoff attorneys recognized are: Ali J. Farhang, labor and employment law; Timothy M. Medcoff, labor and employment law; Neal A. Eckel, construction law; and Sara C. Derrick, corporate law and real estate law.
- Frank Schepis: Frank Schepis, design consultant for Ethan Allen Retail Inc. in Tucson, received the Diamond Spirit Award for achievement in sales for the fiscal year 2019. The award recognizes a high level of accomplishment achieved through a commitment to design excellence and superior service. The award was present by Tucson Ethan Allen Design Center manager Olivia Forsyth.
