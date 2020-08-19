Business awards in Southern Arizona

Town of Oro Valley: Fitch Ratings has upgraded the town of Oro Valley’s water utility revenue bonds to “AA” from “AA-” based on a criteria change.
In its evaluation, the international credit rating agency noted that “The current financial profile reflects improved performance over the past several years.”
The upgraded rating means lower interest rates if the town borrows money for infrastructure projects, making the water utility more efficient and helping to keep expenses down, said Water Utility Director Peter Abraham.
Last year, Standard & Poor’s upgraded Oro Valley’s overall long-term bond rating to “AA+” — proof of the town’s focus on good financial stewardship, said Chief Financial Officer David Gephart.
RBC Wealth Management: A local financial advisor from RBC Wealth Management has been named to the 2020 Forbes’ “Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors” list.
The award recognizes top financial advisers at national, independent, regional and bank broker-dealers from across the U.S. that were born in 1981 or later.
In Tucson, Aaron Crowley was honored as a Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors.
SOLON Corporation: SOLON Corporation has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine as the No. 1 commercial EPC solar contractor in Arizona for the second year in a row, and among the top 26% nationally.
SOLON’s 2019 installations totaled 12.3 MW, a 66% year-over-year increase.
Solar Energy Industries Association data shows that Arizona now ranks third in the United States for installed solar, up from fourth in 2019, with 4,708 MW installed. This number is expected to grow by more than 2,300 MW over the next five years.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.