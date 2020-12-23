Business awards in Southern Arizona

Cushman & Wakefield Picor: Barbi Reuter is among seven commercial real estate leaders elected to the CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network global board of directors, serving in the capacity of president-elect in 2021. CREW is the industry’s leading advocate for the advancement of women in commercial real estate, and Reuter will be the first Tucsonan to lead the 12,000-member organization when she serves as president in 2022. Reuter is CEO, chairman, and designated broker of Tucson’s employee-owned Cushman & Wakefield Picor.
Tucson Airport Authority: TAA has earned GBAC Star facility accreditation, highlighting the organization’s commitment to a clean, safe and healthy environment for everyone who works in and travels through Tucson International Airport. TIA is one of just five airports in the world, and the fourth in the United States, to achieve this accreditation. The Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s GBAC Star program is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities. A facility needs to comply with 20 criteria outlined by GBAC, which is a division of ISSA, a worldwide association for the cleaning industry.
University of Arizona: The University of Arizona has been named an Outstanding Member Institution by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities in recognition of the university’s excellence in support of HACU’s mission to champion Hispanic success in higher education. UA has been an active HACU member institution for 25 years. In early 2020, the university hosted the HACU Ascending Leaders Forum on campus, an initiative to promote staff diversity in senior leadership positions at colleges and universities. The university has also collaborated with HACU to host several webinars to inform successful Hispanic higher education practices and has been working with HACU to create a research-intensive R1 Hispanic-Serving Institution Consortium.
