Business Warrior Continues Record-Breaking Revenue Performance

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announces its strongest quarter yet with quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 897%.
May Revenue Secures Historic Results
Business Warrior reported more than $1 million in gross revenue for the month of May, representing the first time the Company has topped $1 million in monthly revenue and the close of the current quarter. This historic achievement follows March revenue growth of more than 412%, demonstrating Business Warrior’s rapid market acceleration.
Company Profitability Ahead of Schedule
Business Warrior’s goal is to help its business subscribers identify factors that may prevent them from getting more customers, and to then guide the businesses to a solution and propel their marketing campaigns to a clear return on investment. The Company specializes in small to medium-sized companies looking for growth opportunities.
Business Warrior’s positive outcome of their third quarter results has enabled a 33% reduction in total liabilities and no leftover convertible notes. The Company continues to strengthen its balance sheet and maintain a strong cash position to increase its market reach and performance.
“We are projecting to be profitable for the year, which is nearly two years ahead of schedule,” said Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle. “Our software and marketing solutions seamlessly work together to help businesses get more customers and scale-up quickly. This positive momentum has put us in a position to invest in future growth.”
Business Warrior Developing New Growth Solutions
Always on the vanguard, Business Warrior is focused on using its better-than-expected cash flow to advance several key initiatives, including the launch of version 3.0 of the Business Warrior software, the development of a new corporate website, and a collaboration with banks to create a new solution that offers small businesses access to growth capital.
The launch of Business Warrior’s version 3.0 software is focused on providing more personalized experiences, improved algorithms, and action items the business owner can take to improve their company’s performance. The use of cash to fund these enhancements puts Business Warrior and its product in a position to disrupt the small business lending market, which is a key focus for the Company in coming months.
For more information on Business Warrior’s recent success and expectations for 2021, visit https://BusinessWarrior.com/.
About Business Warrior
Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business' online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
