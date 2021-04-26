Business Warrior Issues Business Update on Revenue Performance, Expectations for 2021

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BZWR #SEO--Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announces March revenue growth of 350% over the prior month and highlights its expectations for the year ahead.
Continued Revenue Growth
Business Warrior continues to see significant return on strategic initiatives made to steer the Company and its partners to growth through the COVID pandemic. Following record-breaking results in the second-quarter of 2021, Business Warrior now reports that March revenues increased over 350% vs. February, ahead of the close of the accounting period.
The Company attributes its better-than-expected performance to several factors, including the launch of version 2.0 of its software, the strategic marketing of its solutions to small business partners, and improved financial position. These initiatives enabled Business Warrior to post a profit of more than $60,000 for the month of February and to focus on scaling its team and platform for future growth.
Strong Outlook for 2021
Building on the launch of version 2.0 of its business software, Business Warrior is experiencing greater visibility and demand for its platform. The Company reports a 44% increase in returning users per week, as well as an increase in overall engagement. New users are spending 12 minutes a month on its new platform, which is two minutes longer than the original version of the software.
For Business Warrior, much of 2020 was focused on proving-out the demand for its software. Now, the Company is honing in on increasing its own revenue growth, as well as that of its clients’ businesses. With a focus on engagement and more touch points with its customers, Business Warrior’s software improvements revolve around the success of its clients.
“We’ve really taken the time to determine how to best help small businesses achieve growth, and in response have implemented several improvements into the redesign of our software,” says Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle. “What we’re seeing is significant interest in our platform and its ability to help our partners attract and retain customers in a changing business landscape. The demand we’re seeing for our platform gives us confidence that as our partners grow in their success, Business Warrior is headed for success as well.”
Looking ahead, Business Warrior anticipates it will maintain its revenue momentum as the Company moves forward on its strategy to become fully reporting with a full financial audit, which is a requirement to uplist to OTCQB.
For more information on Business Warrior’s second-quarter results and expectations for 2021, view the Company’s most recent shareholder call at http://links.businesswarrior.com/r2f77UgN
About Business Warrior
Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business' online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
