BusyKid Debuts New Feature to Give Kids Their First Jobs

BusyKid is the first chore chart and allowance app where children can earn, save, share, spend and invest real allowance. The platform, available for all mobile devices, is easy to use, highly secure and provides kids the hands-on experience in managing real money they won’t get in school. There is also a personalized prepaid Visa® debit card that can be used for shopping online or in stores.

BusyKid is only $19.99 a year and includes one BusyKid Prepaid Visa Spend Card and no purchase fees on stocks. Kids can select from 11 designs for cards that have no fees for transactions, reloads and withdrawals.