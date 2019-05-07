Kids Using BusyKid Surpass Million Chores Done & $1.3 Million Earned

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s been quite the first year at BusyKid. In just its first year, the

chores and allowance app which helps kids prepare for financial

decisions in the real world, has seen kids complete over one million

chores and earn about $1.3 million in allowance.

While generation after generation have faced many of the same challenges

when it comes to raising children, it appears as if there has never been

a more critical time than now in the development process to teach kids

about a strong work ethic and managing money.

BusyKid is the first chore/allowance app where children can earn, save,

share, spend, and invest real money wisely. The just released BusyKid

app is available for free download in the Apple and Google Play stores

and the timing couldn’t be better. The new BusyKid app is a complete

redesign of the original platform and features an enhanced calendar,

chore tracking, parent dashboard and push notifications instead of

relying on text messages.

Studies continue to show that millions of Americans have no savings, are

weighted down with huge debt and fail to take advantage of a

mostly-positive stock market. These issues stem a great deal from the

lack of financial education in the U.S., but BusyKid has been designed

to provide real “life lessons” through hands-on experience earning,

saving, sharing, spending, and investing real allowance each week.

“I’m not sure if there has ever been a more critical time for financial

education,” said BusyKid Co-Founder/CEO Gregg Murset. “It’s not just

about counting pennies or having dollars in the wallet anymore.

Technology has made money invisible, and handling it remotely can be

confusing for anyone, especially children. For the majority of our kids,

schools will never teach them the important financial lessons they need

to navigate adulthood, so they make it up as they go. This is why it’s

critically important for parents to jump in as soon as possible to make

sure they’re ready.”

Chores and allowance have been linked together as long as peanut butter

and jelly. However, many parents view chores and allowance in varying

ways. Some feel their kids work hard enough between school and

extracurricular activities, so they don’t give their kids chores. Others

expect their kids to help out around the house simply as a member of the

family who needs to contribute. BusyKid takes a new approach, framing

chores as the first job for the child with parents as the employer.

“When it’s time for your child to get a job, how will they know how to

act, perform or meet expectations if they’ve never done it before,”

added Murset. “We want to end the chore/allowance debate by changing the

way they have been traditionally considered. Think of chores as the

first job, the allowance as the paycheck and the parent as the employer.

Then it all becomes a training ground for our kids who will need to face

thousands of financial decisions in their lives.”

More About BusyKid

BusyKid features pre-loaded chores based on children’s ages that parents

can customize as needed. Kids easily log into their account, review

their tasks and mark them off when completed. Kids receive allowance

every Friday (Payday) after parents check the work to verify that it was

completed and approve a notification on the phone to ok the transfer of

funds. After getting paid, children can save some money, donate some and

use the rest to get cash, buy shares of real stock or make purchases by

using the BusyKid VISA Prepaid Spend Card. BusyKid is only $24.99 a year

for an entire family and is available via Apple Store and Google Play.

For more information about BusyKid, visit http://www.busykid.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Laura Baumgartner, Asylum Public Relations, lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

480-264-5133

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles