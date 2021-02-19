Buyer Alert: Protected Labor Dispute at Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel Continues Amid UNITE HERE Local 11’s Bad Faith Bargaining Allegations Against Property

This charge follows the October 2020 settlement of previous charges lodged against Mr. C., which centered on a mass layoff of employees in March in which the union alleged the company singled out union supporters. While the company claimed that the COVID-19 crisis required it to conduct layoffs, Local 11 alleged that Mr. C discriminated against union supporters in carrying out the firings and denying workers recall rights. Of the 21 workers fired at one time, the names and photographs of 19 had appeared on a pro-union flyer distributed at the hotel. After conducting its own investigation, a regional office of the NLRB agreed with the Union’s allegations and authorized a complaint against the Company. Under a settlement agreement resolving the charges, Mr. C was required to guarantee each of the 19 discharged workers that it will recall them when positions become available. The company also agreed to reinstate and provide thousands in back pay to one employee whom the union alleged had been the subject of a separate act of discrimination.