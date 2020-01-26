Byline Bancorp to Participate in the 2020 Janney West Coast Bank CEO Forum

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY), the holding company of Byline Bank, today announced that Chairman Roberto Herencia, President and Chief Executive Officer Alberto J. Paracchini, and Chief Financial Officer Lindsay Corby will be participating in the 2020 Janney West Coast Bank CEO Forum being held in Phoenix on January 29-30, 2020. During the conference, the Chairman and management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.
A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.
About Byline Bancorp, Inc.
Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $5.5 billion in assets and operates more than 50 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.
