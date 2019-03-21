The Tucson-based Critical Path Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the drug development process, has appointed a longtime pharmaceutical industry executive as its new president and CEO.
Joseph Scheeren will replace C-Path CEO Martha Brumfield, who took C-Path's helm in 2013 will stay on as a special adviser for six months as part of a phased retirement.
Scheeren previously served as senior advisor of research and development for Bayer AG after joining the German drug giant in 2004 as senior vice president and head of global regulatory affairs.
Over a 36-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, held positions domestically and internationally in drug development and regulatory approval on three continents.
Scheeren starts in his new role on April 15.