Cable One Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

The 2026 Notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the 2026 Notes will not accrete. The 2028 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.125% per annum. Interest on the 2028 Notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021, unless earlier repurchased, converted or redeemed. The 2026 Notes are scheduled to mature on March 15, 2026, and the 2028 Notes are scheduled to mature on March 15, 2028. The initial conversion rate for each of the 2026 Notes and the 2028 Notes will be 0.4394 shares of Cable One’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of 2026 Notes and 2028 Notes, as applicable (equivalent to an initial conversion price of $2,275.83 per share of common stock). The initial conversion price of each of the 2026 Notes and the 2028 Notes represents a premium of 25.0% and 25.0%, respectively, over the last reported sale price of $1,820.83 per share of Cable One’s common stock on March 2, 2021.

The Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders into cash, shares of Cable One’s common stock or a combination thereof at Cable One’s election. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding December 15, 2025, the 2026 Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon the satisfaction of specified conditions and during certain periods. On or after December 15, 2025, holders may convert their 2026 Notes at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the relevant maturity date. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding December 15, 2027, the 2028 Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon the satisfaction of specified conditions and during certain periods. On or after December 15, 2027, holders may convert their 2028 Notes at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the relevant maturity date. If the Company undergoes certain fundamental changes, holders of each series of Notes may require the Company to repurchase for cash all or part of their Notes of such series at a purchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes of such series to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the fundamental change repurchase date.