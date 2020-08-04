Cable One Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share, an increase of $0.25 per share in the company’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2020.
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave™ brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
