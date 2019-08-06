PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share, an increase of $0.25 per share in the company’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 6, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.
