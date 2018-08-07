PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) declared a
quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share, an increase of $0.25 per
share in the company’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable
on September 7, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business
on August 21, 2018.
“We are pleased that the financial strength of our company has allowed
us to increase our quarterly dividend,” said Julie Laulis, President &
CEO of Cable ONE. “This demonstrates not only our Board’s confidence in
our growth strategy but our commitment to return value to our
shareholders.”
About Cable ONE
Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the
United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving
residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides
consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment
services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,
cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable
and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to
mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
