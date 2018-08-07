PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) declared a

quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share, an increase of $0.25 per

share in the company’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable

on September 7, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business

on August 21, 2018.

“We are pleased that the financial strength of our company has allowed

us to increase our quarterly dividend,” said Julie Laulis, President &

CEO of Cable ONE. “This demonstrates not only our Board’s confidence in

our growth strategy but our commitment to return value to our

shareholders.”

About Cable ONE

Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the

United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving

residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides

consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment

services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,

cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable

and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to

mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

Contacts

Cable One, Inc.

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

602.364.6372

patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

or

Kevin

Coyle

CFO

investor_relations@cableone.biz

