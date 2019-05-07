PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable ONE Business today announced that it has achieved MEF 3.0 Services

Certification for its E-Line, E-LAN and E-Access Ethernet services. This

certification represents Cable ONE’s ability to deliver standards-based

Ethernet services that are seamless, with consistent interoperability

and performance features no matter the location.

Companies certified under MEF 3.0 are held to more rigorous quality and

configuration standards, such as lower acceptable margins for packet

loss and latency. Cable ONE is the first Multiple System Operator (MSO)

in the United States that is certified as being compliant with these

standards.

Cable ONE Vice President of Business Services Chris Boone said that MEF

3.0 Certification demonstrates the on-going commitment of Cable ONE

Business to delivering the most advanced and secure Ethernet services

across its footprint.

“We are proud to be the first MSO in the U.S. to receive this

certification, which recognizes Cable ONE Business’ efforts to provide

next-generation products and services,” said Boone. “Our business

customers can be confident the Carrier-grade Ethernet services they’re

receiving are compatible with a global standard that will support all of

their business needs well into the future.”

Cable ONE Business’ Ethernet services offer up to 10 Gbps of symmetrical

bandwidth delivered over its nationwide fiber-optic network. Other

available business-class fiber services include Dedicated Internet

Access (DIA), hosted voice, PRI and SIP trunking services and business

phone lines.

About Cable ONE Business

Cable ONE Business serves more than 70,000 businesses across a 21-state

region, providing superior communication solutions at an affordable

price and backing those solutions with the highest level of customer

service and technical support. Products include high-speed data, voice

and cable TV for businesses of all sizes.

Contacts

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

Patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

602-364-6372

