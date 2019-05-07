PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable ONE Business today announced that it has achieved MEF 3.0 Services
Certification for its E-Line, E-LAN and E-Access Ethernet services. This
certification represents Cable ONE’s ability to deliver standards-based
Ethernet services that are seamless, with consistent interoperability
and performance features no matter the location.
Companies certified under MEF 3.0 are held to more rigorous quality and
configuration standards, such as lower acceptable margins for packet
loss and latency. Cable ONE is the first Multiple System Operator (MSO)
in the United States that is certified as being compliant with these
standards.
Cable ONE Vice President of Business Services Chris Boone said that MEF
3.0 Certification demonstrates the on-going commitment of Cable ONE
Business to delivering the most advanced and secure Ethernet services
across its footprint.
“We are proud to be the first MSO in the U.S. to receive this
certification, which recognizes Cable ONE Business’ efforts to provide
next-generation products and services,” said Boone. “Our business
customers can be confident the Carrier-grade Ethernet services they’re
receiving are compatible with a global standard that will support all of
their business needs well into the future.”
Cable ONE Business’ Ethernet services offer up to 10 Gbps of symmetrical
bandwidth delivered over its nationwide fiber-optic network. Other
available business-class fiber services include Dedicated Internet
Access (DIA), hosted voice, PRI and SIP trunking services and business
phone lines.
About Cable ONE Business
Cable ONE Business serves more than 70,000 businesses across a 21-state
region, providing superior communication solutions at an affordable
price and backing those solutions with the highest level of customer
service and technical support. Products include high-speed data, voice
and cable TV for businesses of all sizes.
Contacts
Trish Niemann
Corporate Communications Director
602-364-6372