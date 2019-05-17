PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a
quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share. The dividend is payable on
June 14, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May
28, 2019.
About Cable ONE
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications
provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in
21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of
connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet
and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable
ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for
businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to
enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
Contacts
Trish Niemann
Corporate Communications Director
602.364.6372
Steven Cochran
CFO