PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a

quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share. The dividend is payable on

June 14, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May

28, 2019.

About Cable ONE

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications

provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in

21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of

connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet

and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable

ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for

businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to

enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

Contacts

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

602.364.6372

patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran

CFO

investor_relations@cableone.biz

