reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31,
2019.
First Quarter 2019 Highlights:
Total revenues were $278.6 million in the first quarter of 2019
compared to $265.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase
of 4.8%. Residential data revenues increased 8.3% and business
services revenues increased 25.1% year-over-year.
Net income was $38.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease
of 4.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $133.1
million, an increase of 8.0% year-over-year. Net profit margin was
13.9% and Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 47.8%.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $104.4 million in the
first quarter of 2019, an increase of 10.2% year-over-year. Adjusted
EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) was $86.5 million in
the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 5.1% year-over-year.
Residential data primary service units (“PSUs”) grew approximately
11,000, or 1.8%, in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth
quarter of 2018. Residential data PSUs grew approximately 19,000, or
3.3%, year-over-year.
In January 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Clearwave
Communications, a facilities-based service provider that owns and
operates a high-capacity fiber network offering dense regional
coverage in Southern Illinois (“Clearwave”).
Other Highlights:
In April 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into an
agreement with Fidelity Communications Co. to acquire its data, video
and voice business and certain related assets (collectively,
“Fidelity”) for $525.9 million in cash, subject to customary
post-closing adjustments.
Following the end of the first quarter, the Company established a new
$325.0 million senior secured delayed draw term loan B-3 facility (the
“Term Loan B-3”), a new $350.0 million senior secured revolving credit
facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”), a new $250.0 million
senior secured term loan A facility (the “Term Loan A”) and a new
$450.0 million senior secured delayed draw term loan A facility (the
“Delayed Draw Term Loan A” and, together with the Term Loan B-3, the
Revolving Credit Facility and the Term Loan A, the “New Credit
Facilities”). The Company applied certain of the net proceeds from the
New Credit Facilities to refinance its previous senior secured
revolving credit facility and senior secured term loan A facility in
May 2019, and it intends to use the remaining net proceeds of the New
Credit Facilities, together with cash on hand, to redeem its
outstanding 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) on or
after June 15, 2019 when the call premium steps down, to finance the
pending Fidelity acquisition and for other general corporate purposes.
(1)
First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Compared to First Quarter 2018
Revenues increased $12.8 million, or 4.8%, to $278.6 million for the
first quarter of 2019, including a $6.1 million contribution from
Clearwave operations. The remaining increase was driven primarily by
residential data and business services revenue growth, partially offset
by decreases in residential video and voice and advertising sales
revenues. For the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, residential data
revenues comprised 46.6% and 45.1% of total revenues and business
services revenues comprised 16.9% and 14.2% of total revenues,
respectively.
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $94.5
million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $94.7 million in the
first quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses
were 33.9% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 35.6% for the
year-ago quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $61.4 million for the
first quarter of 2019 and increased $10.5 million, or 20.6%, compared to
the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to
acquisition-related costs incurred during the first quarter of 2019, an
increase in marketing costs and additional expenses related to Clearwave
operations. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage
of revenues were 22.1% and 19.2% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018,
respectively.
Depreciation and amortization expense was $53.8 million for the first
quarter of 2019 and increased $5.1 million, or 10.4%, compared to the
first quarter of 2018. The increase was due primarily to new assets
placed in service since the first quarter of 2018 and additional
depreciation and amortization related to Clearwave operations, partially
offset by assets that became fully depreciated since the first quarter
of 2018. The Company recognized $1.1 million and $6.6 million of net
losses on asset disposals during the first quarter of 2019 and 2018,
respectively. The first quarter of 2019 included a gain on the sale of a
non-operating property that housed the Company’s former headquarters,
while the prior year quarter included more asset disposals.
Interest expense increased $3.4 million, or 22.9%, to $18.1 million,
driven by additional outstanding debt and an increase in interest rates
year-over-year.
Income tax provision was $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2019
compared to $9.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase
primarily related to a $1.4 million decrease in income tax benefits
attributable to equity-based compensation and a $0.9 million increase in
income tax expenses attributable to state effective tax rate changes
during the first quarter of 2019.
Net income was $38.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to
$40.7 million in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $133.1 million and $123.3 million for the first
quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 8.0%. Capital
expenditures totaled $46.6 million and $41.0 million for the first
quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA less capital
expenditures for the first quarter of 2019 was $86.5 million, an
increase of $4.2 million, or 5.1%, from the prior year quarter.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
At March 31, 2019, the Company had $187.6 million of cash and cash
equivalents on hand compared to $264.1 million at December 31, 2018. The
Company’s debt balance was approximately $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion
at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The Company also
had $195.9 million available for borrowing under its revolving credit
facility as of March 31, 2019.
During the first quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 5,984 shares
for $5.1 million and paid $11.4 million in dividends to stockholders.
In January 2019, the Company borrowed $250.0 million of new term B-2
loans maturing in January 2026 to finance, in part, the Clearwave
acquisition. In April 2019, the Company established the new $325.0
million Term Loan B-3 maturing in January 2026, and on May 8, 2019, the
Company entered into the new $350.0 million Revolving Credit Facility,
$250.0 million Term Loan A and $450.0 million Delayed Draw Term Loan A
described above, each maturing in May 2024. This press release is not,
and shall not be deemed to be, a notice of optional redemption of the
Notes.
During the first quarter of 2019, the Company also entered into two
interest rate swap agreements in order to convert the Company’s interest
payment obligations with respect to an aggregate of $1.2 billion of the
Company’s variable rate LIBOR indebtedness to a fixed rate. Under the
first swap agreement, with respect to a notional amount of $850.0
million, the Company’s monthly payment obligation is determined at a
fixed base rate of 2.653% beginning in March 2019. Under the second swap
agreement, which is a forward-starting interest rate swap with respect
to a notional amount of $350.0 million, the Company’s monthly payment
obligation beginning in June 2020 is determined at a fixed base rate of
2.739%. Both interest rate swap agreements are scheduled to mature in
the first quarter of 2029 but may be terminated prior to their scheduled
maturity at the election of the Company or the financial institution
counterparty as provided in each swap agreement.
Conference Call
Cable ONE will host a conference call with the financial community to
discuss results for the first quarter of 2019 on Thursday, May 9, 2019,
at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Additional Information
The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with
the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto
contained in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period
ended March 31, 2019, which will be posted on the “SEC Filings” section
of the Cable ONE Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net when it
is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
Investors and others interested in more information about Cable ONE
should consult the Company’s website, which is regularly updated with
financial and other important information about the Company.
Certain amounts in the tables within this press release may not foot due
to rounding.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate
various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA
margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital
expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial
measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or
as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin or net cash provided
by operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to
net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin
and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA is
reconciled to capital expenditures as a percentage of net income.
Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash
provided by operating activities. These reconciliations are included in
the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this
press release.
“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income plus interest expense, income
tax provision, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation,
severance expense, (gain) loss on deferred compensation,
acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on asset disposals, system
conversion costs, rebranding costs, other (income) expense and other
unusual operating expenses, as provided in the “Reconciliations of
Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release. As such, it
eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization
expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s
business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by
the Company’s capital structure or investment activities. This measure
is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain
capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues
and the Company’s cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated
through other financial measures.
“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total
revenues.
“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity
measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities
excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income
tax provision, changes in operating assets and liabilities, change in
deferred income taxes and other unusual operating expenses, as provided
in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this
press release.
“Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as
capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted
EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a
percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance, and it also
uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its
ability to fund operations and make additional investments with
internally-generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally
correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under
the Company’s credit facilities and senior unsecured notes to determine
compliance with the covenants contained in the credit agreement and the
ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the notes.
Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures are also significant
performance measures used by the Company in its annual incentive
compensation program. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash
used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary
expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for
discretionary uses.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital
expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors
in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. The Company
believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is useful to
investors as it shows the Company’s performance while taking into
account cash outflows for capital expenditures and is one of several
indicators of the Company’s ability to service debt, make investments
and/or return capital to its shareholders.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital
expenditures, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA
and similar measures with similar titles are common measures used by
investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the Company’s
industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted
EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital
expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly
comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
About Cable ONE
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications
provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in
21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of
connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet
and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable
ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for
businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to
enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve
risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact
that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but
rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and
projections about the Company’s industry, business, financial results
and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words
such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,”
“projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of
similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or
financial performance. As with any projection or forecast,
forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and
changes in circumstances. The Company’s actual results may vary
materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking
statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any
forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf.
Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to
differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include
government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social
conditions and the following factors:
uncertainties as to the timing of the anticipated acquisition of
Fidelity and the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a
timely manner or at all;
the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the
consummation of the anticipated acquisition of Fidelity may not be
satisfied or waived, including failure to receive any required
regulatory approvals (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions
placed in connection with such approvals);
the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Fidelity transaction
on the Company’s and Fidelity’s ability to retain and hire key
personnel and to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and
other business partners;
risks related to management’s attention being diverted from the
Company’s ongoing business operations;
uncertainties as to the Company’s ability and the amount of time
necessary to realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the
Fidelity transaction;
the Company’s ability to integrate Fidelity’s operations into its own;
rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the
Company’s markets;
recent and future changes in technology;
the Company’s ability to continue to grow its business services
products;
increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;
the Company’s ability to obtain hardware, software and operational
support from vendors;
the effects of any new significant acquisitions by the Company;
risks that the Company’s rebranding may not produce the benefits
expected;
adverse economic conditions;
the integrity and security of the Company’s network and information
systems;
the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
including cyber-attacks;
the Company’s failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary
rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property
claims and litigation against the Company;
the Company’s ability to retain key employees;
legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and
other new requirements on the Company’s data services;
additional regulation of the Company’s video and voice services;
the Company’s ability to renew cable system franchises;
increases in pole attachment costs;
changes in local governmental franchising authority and broadcast
carriage regulations;
the potential adverse effect of the Company’s level of indebtedness on
its business, financial condition or results of operations and cash
flows;
the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing the Company’s
obligations to service its variable rate indebtedness to increase
significantly;
the Company’s ability to incur future indebtedness;
fluctuations in the Company’s stock price;
the Company’s ability to continue to pay dividends;
dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
connection with acquisitions;
provisions in the Company’s charter, by-laws and Delaware law that
could discourage takeovers; and
the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the
Company’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its
latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this communication
speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company is under
no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as
required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
CABLE ONE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
% Change
Revenues:
Residential data
$
129,812
$
119,859
$
9,953
8.3
%
Residential video
83,802
88,760
(4,958
)
(5.6
)%
Residential voice
9,624
10,671
(1,047
)
(9.8
)%
Business services
47,143
37,688
9,455
25.1
%
Advertising sales
4,729
5,241
(512
)
(9.8
)%
Other
3,495
3,542
(47
)
(1.3
)%
Total Revenues
278,605
265,761
12,844
4.8
%
Costs and Expenses:
Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)
94,518
94,739
(221
)
(0.2
)%
Selling, general and administrative
61,443
50,949
10,494
20.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
53,844
48,778
5,066
10.4
%
Loss on asset disposals, net
1,103
6,634
(5,531
)
(83.4
)%
Total Costs and Expenses
210,908
201,100
9,808
4.9
%
Income from operations
67,697
64,661
3,036
4.7
%
Interest expense
(18,096
)
(14,723
)
(3,373
)
22.9
%
Other income, net
1,802
617
1,185
192.1
%
Income before income taxes
51,403
50,555
848
1.7
%
Income tax provision
12,664
9,902
2,762
27.9
%
Net income
$
38,739
$
40,653
$
(1,914
)
(4.7
)%
Net Income per Common Share:
Basic
$
6.83
$
7.13
$
(0.30
)
(4.2
)%
Diluted
$
6.78
$
7.08
$
(0.30
)
(4.2
)%
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
5,674,120
5,702,539
(28,419
)
(0.5
)%
Diluted
5,716,585
5,742,648
(26,063
)
(0.5
)%
Deferred gain (loss) on cash flow hedges and other, net of tax
$
(29,069
)
$
1
$
(29,070
)
NM
Comprehensive income
$
9,670
$
40,654
$
(30,984
)
(76.2
)%
NM = Not meaningful.
CABLE ONE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
187,559
$
264,113
Accounts receivable, net
28,410
29,947
Income taxes receivable
4,658
10,713
Prepaid and other current assets
21,742
13,090
Total Current Assets
242,369
317,863
Property, plant and equipment, net
965,396
847,979
Intangible assets, net
1,039,427
953,851
Goodwill
355,347
172,129
Other noncurrent assets
21,698
11,412
Total Assets
$
2,624,237
$
2,303,234
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
92,216
$
94,134
Deferred revenue
24,096
18,954
Current portion of long-term debt
24,892
20,625
Total Current Liabilities
141,204
133,713
Long-term debt
1,385,475
1,142,056
Deferred income taxes
269,816
242,127
Other noncurrent liabilities
58,707
9,980
Total Liabilities
1,855,202
1,527,876
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding)
-
-
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
5,887,899 shares issued; and 5,699,330 and 5,703,402 shares
outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)
59
59
Additional paid-in capital
41,919
38,898
Retained earnings
877,644
850,292
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(29,165
)
(96
)
Treasury stock, at cost (188,569 and 184,497 shares held as of March
31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)
(121,422
)
(113,795
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
769,035
775,358
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,624,237
$
2,303,234
