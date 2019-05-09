PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today

reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31,

2019.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights:



  • Total revenues were $278.6 million in the first quarter of 2019
    compared to $265.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase
    of 4.8%. Residential data revenues increased 8.3% and business
    services revenues increased 25.1% year-over-year.


  • Net income was $38.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease
    of 4.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $133.1
    million, an increase of 8.0% year-over-year. Net profit margin was
    13.9% and Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 47.8%.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $104.4 million in the
    first quarter of 2019, an increase of 10.2% year-over-year. Adjusted
    EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) was $86.5 million in
    the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 5.1% year-over-year.


  • Residential data primary service units (“PSUs”) grew approximately
    11,000, or 1.8%, in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth
    quarter of 2018. Residential data PSUs grew approximately 19,000, or
    3.3%, year-over-year.


  • In January 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Clearwave
    Communications, a facilities-based service provider that owns and
    operates a high-capacity fiber network offering dense regional
    coverage in Southern Illinois (“Clearwave”).

Other Highlights:



  • In April 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into an
    agreement with Fidelity Communications Co. to acquire its data, video
    and voice business and certain related assets (collectively,
    “Fidelity”) for $525.9 million in cash, subject to customary
    post-closing adjustments.


  • Following the end of the first quarter, the Company established a new
    $325.0 million senior secured delayed draw term loan B-3 facility (the
    “Term Loan B-3”), a new $350.0 million senior secured revolving credit
    facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”), a new $250.0 million
    senior secured term loan A facility (the “Term Loan A”) and a new
    $450.0 million senior secured delayed draw term loan A facility (the
    “Delayed Draw Term Loan A” and, together with the Term Loan B-3, the
    Revolving Credit Facility and the Term Loan A, the “New Credit
    Facilities”). The Company applied certain of the net proceeds from the
    New Credit Facilities to refinance its previous senior secured
    revolving credit facility and senior secured term loan A facility in
    May 2019, and it intends to use the remaining net proceeds of the New
    Credit Facilities, together with cash on hand, to redeem its
    outstanding 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) on or
    after June 15, 2019 when the call premium steps down, to finance the
    pending Fidelity acquisition and for other general corporate purposes.


(1)

 

 


Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less
capital expenditures are defined in the section of this press
release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are
reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to
net profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is
also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.
Refer to the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables
within this press release.






 

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Compared to First Quarter 2018

Revenues increased $12.8 million, or 4.8%, to $278.6 million for the

first quarter of 2019, including a $6.1 million contribution from

Clearwave operations. The remaining increase was driven primarily by

residential data and business services revenue growth, partially offset

by decreases in residential video and voice and advertising sales

revenues. For the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, residential data

revenues comprised 46.6% and 45.1% of total revenues and business

services revenues comprised 16.9% and 14.2% of total revenues,

respectively.

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $94.5

million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $94.7 million in the

first quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses

were 33.9% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 35.6% for the

year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $61.4 million for the

first quarter of 2019 and increased $10.5 million, or 20.6%, compared to

the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to

acquisition-related costs incurred during the first quarter of 2019, an

increase in marketing costs and additional expenses related to Clearwave

operations. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage

of revenues were 22.1% and 19.2% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018,

respectively.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $53.8 million for the first

quarter of 2019 and increased $5.1 million, or 10.4%, compared to the

first quarter of 2018. The increase was due primarily to new assets

placed in service since the first quarter of 2018 and additional

depreciation and amortization related to Clearwave operations, partially

offset by assets that became fully depreciated since the first quarter

of 2018. The Company recognized $1.1 million and $6.6 million of net

losses on asset disposals during the first quarter of 2019 and 2018,

respectively. The first quarter of 2019 included a gain on the sale of a

non-operating property that housed the Company’s former headquarters,

while the prior year quarter included more asset disposals.

Interest expense increased $3.4 million, or 22.9%, to $18.1 million,

driven by additional outstanding debt and an increase in interest rates

year-over-year.

Income tax provision was $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2019

compared to $9.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase

primarily related to a $1.4 million decrease in income tax benefits

attributable to equity-based compensation and a $0.9 million increase in

income tax expenses attributable to state effective tax rate changes

during the first quarter of 2019.

Net income was $38.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to

$40.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $133.1 million and $123.3 million for the first

quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 8.0%. Capital

expenditures totaled $46.6 million and $41.0 million for the first

quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures for the first quarter of 2019 was $86.5 million, an

increase of $4.2 million, or 5.1%, from the prior year quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2019, the Company had $187.6 million of cash and cash

equivalents on hand compared to $264.1 million at December 31, 2018. The

Company’s debt balance was approximately $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion

at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The Company also

had $195.9 million available for borrowing under its revolving credit

facility as of March 31, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 5,984 shares

for $5.1 million and paid $11.4 million in dividends to stockholders.

In January 2019, the Company borrowed $250.0 million of new term B-2

loans maturing in January 2026 to finance, in part, the Clearwave

acquisition. In April 2019, the Company established the new $325.0

million Term Loan B-3 maturing in January 2026, and on May 8, 2019, the

Company entered into the new $350.0 million Revolving Credit Facility,

$250.0 million Term Loan A and $450.0 million Delayed Draw Term Loan A

described above, each maturing in May 2024. This press release is not,

and shall not be deemed to be, a notice of optional redemption of the

Notes.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company also entered into two

interest rate swap agreements in order to convert the Company’s interest

payment obligations with respect to an aggregate of $1.2 billion of the

Company’s variable rate LIBOR indebtedness to a fixed rate. Under the

first swap agreement, with respect to a notional amount of $850.0

million, the Company’s monthly payment obligation is determined at a

fixed base rate of 2.653% beginning in March 2019. Under the second swap

agreement, which is a forward-starting interest rate swap with respect

to a notional amount of $350.0 million, the Company’s monthly payment

obligation beginning in June 2020 is determined at a fixed base rate of

2.739%. Both interest rate swap agreements are scheduled to mature in

the first quarter of 2029 but may be terminated prior to their scheduled

maturity at the election of the Company or the financial institution

counterparty as provided in each swap agreement.

Conference Call

Cable ONE will host a conference call with the financial community to

discuss results for the first quarter of 2019 on Thursday, May 9, 2019,

at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the

conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10131059.

Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio

webcast on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada:

1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, May 9, 2019 until

Thursday, May 23, 2019 on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website.

Additional Information

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with

the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto

contained in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period

ended March 31, 2019, which will be posted on the “SEC Filings” section

of the Cable ONE Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net when it

is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Investors and others interested in more information about Cable ONE

should consult the Company’s website, which is regularly updated with

financial and other important information about the Company.

Certain amounts in the tables within this press release may not foot due

to rounding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally

accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate

various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA

margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital

expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial

measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or

as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin or net cash provided

by operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to

net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin

and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA is

reconciled to capital expenditures as a percentage of net income.

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash

provided by operating activities. These reconciliations are included in

the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this

press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income plus interest expense, income

tax provision, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation,

severance expense, (gain) loss on deferred compensation,

acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on asset disposals, system

conversion costs, rebranding costs, other (income) expense and other

unusual operating expenses, as provided in the “Reconciliations of

Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release. As such, it

eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization

expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s

business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by

the Company’s capital structure or investment activities. This measure

is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain

capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues

and the Company’s cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated

through other financial measures.

“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total

revenues.

“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity

measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities

excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income

tax provision, changes in operating assets and liabilities, change in

deferred income taxes and other unusual operating expenses, as provided

in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this

press release.

“Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as

capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted

EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a

percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance, and it also

uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its

ability to fund operations and make additional investments with

internally-generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally

correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under

the Company’s credit facilities and senior unsecured notes to determine

compliance with the covenants contained in the credit agreement and the

ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the notes.

Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures are also significant

performance measures used by the Company in its annual incentive

compensation program. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash

used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary

expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for

discretionary uses.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital

expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors

in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. The Company

believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is useful to

investors as it shows the Company’s performance while taking into

account cash outflows for capital expenditures and is one of several

indicators of the Company’s ability to service debt, make investments

and/or return capital to its shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA

and similar measures with similar titles are common measures used by

investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the Company’s

industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted

EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital

expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly

comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Cable ONE

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications

provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in

21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of

connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet

and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable

ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for

businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to

enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve

risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact

that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but

rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and

projections about the Company’s industry, business, financial results

and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words

such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,”

“projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of

similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or

financial performance. As with any projection or forecast,

forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and

changes in circumstances. The Company’s actual results may vary

materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking

statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any

forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf.

Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to

differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include

government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social

conditions and the following factors:



  • uncertainties as to the timing of the anticipated acquisition of
    Fidelity and the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a
    timely manner or at all;


  • the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the
    consummation of the anticipated acquisition of Fidelity may not be
    satisfied or waived, including failure to receive any required
    regulatory approvals (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions
    placed in connection with such approvals);


  • the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Fidelity transaction
    on the Company’s and Fidelity’s ability to retain and hire key
    personnel and to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and
    other business partners;


  • risks related to management’s attention being diverted from the
    Company’s ongoing business operations;


  • uncertainties as to the Company’s ability and the amount of time
    necessary to realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the
    Fidelity transaction;


  • the Company’s ability to integrate Fidelity’s operations into its own;


  • rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the
    Company’s markets;


  • recent and future changes in technology;


  • the Company’s ability to continue to grow its business services
    products;


  • increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;


  • the Company’s ability to obtain hardware, software and operational
    support from vendors;


  • the effects of any new significant acquisitions by the Company;


  • risks that the Company’s rebranding may not produce the benefits
    expected;


  • adverse economic conditions;


  • the integrity and security of the Company’s network and information
    systems;


  • the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
    including cyber-attacks;


  • the Company’s failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary
    rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property
    claims and litigation against the Company;


  • the Company’s ability to retain key employees;


  • legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and
    other new requirements on the Company’s data services;


  • additional regulation of the Company’s video and voice services;


  • the Company’s ability to renew cable system franchises;


  • increases in pole attachment costs;


  • changes in local governmental franchising authority and broadcast
    carriage regulations;


  • the potential adverse effect of the Company’s level of indebtedness on
    its business, financial condition or results of operations and cash
    flows;


  • the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing the Company’s
    obligations to service its variable rate indebtedness to increase
    significantly;


  • the Company’s ability to incur future indebtedness;


  • fluctuations in the Company’s stock price;


  • the Company’s ability to continue to pay dividends;


  • dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
    connection with acquisitions;


  • provisions in the Company’s charter, by-laws and Delaware law that
    could discourage takeovers; and


  • the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the
    Company’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its
    latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this communication

speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company is under

no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as

required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements,

whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.



 

 

 


CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME

(Unaudited)





 





Three Months Ended March 31,



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)






2019

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 


$ Change



 

 

 

% Change

Revenues:





Residential data




$

129,812





$

119,859





$

9,953





8.3

%

Residential video





83,802






88,760






(4,958

)




(5.6

)%

Residential voice





9,624






10,671






(1,047

)




(9.8

)%

Business services





47,143






37,688






9,455





25.1

%

Advertising sales





4,729






5,241






(512

)




(9.8

)%

Other




 

3,495

 




 

3,542

 




 

(47

)




(1.3

)%

Total Revenues





278,605






265,761






12,844





4.8

%

Costs and Expenses:




















Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)





94,518






94,739






(221

)




(0.2

)%

Selling, general and administrative





61,443






50,949






10,494





20.6

%

Depreciation and amortization





53,844






48,778






5,066





10.4

%

Loss on asset disposals, net




 

1,103

 




 

6,634

 




 

(5,531

)




(83.4

)%

Total Costs and Expenses




 

210,908

 




 

201,100

 




 

9,808

 




4.9

%

Income from operations





67,697






64,661






3,036





4.7

%

Interest expense





(18,096

)





(14,723

)





(3,373

)




22.9

%

Other income, net




 

1,802

 




 

617

 




 

1,185

 




192.1

%

Income before income taxes





51,403






50,555






848





1.7

%

Income tax provision




 

12,664

 




 

9,902

 




 

2,762

 




27.9

%

Net income




$

38,739

 




$

40,653

 




$

(1,914

)




(4.7

)%





 

Net Income per Common Share:





Basic




$

6.83

 




$

7.13

 




$

(0.30

)




(4.2

)%

Diluted




$

6.78

 




$

7.08

 




$

(0.30

)




(4.2

)%

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:





Basic




5,674,120





5,702,539





(28,419

)




(0.5

)%

Diluted




5,716,585





5,742,648





(26,063

)




(0.5

)%





 

Deferred gain (loss) on cash flow hedges and other, net of tax




$

(29,069

)




$

1

 




$

(29,070

)




NM


Comprehensive income




$

9,670

 




$

40,654

 




$

(30,984

)




(76.2

)%

 





NM = Not meaningful.





 





 


 

CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 


(dollars in thousands, except par values)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2018

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents









$

187,559







$

264,113


Accounts receivable, net










28,410








29,947


Income taxes receivable










4,658








10,713


Prepaid and other current assets









 

21,742

 






 

13,090

 

Total Current Assets










242,369








317,863


Property, plant and equipment, net










965,396








847,979


Intangible assets, net










1,039,427








953,851


Goodwill










355,347








172,129


Other noncurrent assets









 

21,698

 






 

11,412

 

Total Assets









$

2,624,237

 






$

2,303,234

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$

92,216







$

94,134


Deferred revenue










24,096








18,954


Current portion of long-term debt









 

24,892

 






 

20,625

 

Total Current Liabilities










141,204








133,713


Long-term debt










1,385,475








1,142,056


Deferred income taxes










269,816








242,127


Other noncurrent liabilities









 

58,707

 






 

9,980

 

Total Liabilities









 

1,855,202

 






 

1,527,876

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding)










-








-


Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
5,887,899 shares issued; and 5,699,330 and 5,703,402 shares
outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)










59








59


Additional paid-in capital










41,919








38,898


Retained earnings










877,644








850,292


Accumulated other comprehensive loss










(29,165

)







(96

)

Treasury stock, at cost (188,569 and 184,497 shares held as of March
31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)









 

(121,422

)






 

(113,795

)

Total Stockholders' Equity









 

769,035

 






 

775,358

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









$

2,624,237

 






$

2,303,234

 


















 


















 

Contacts

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

602-364-6372

Steven Cochran

Chief Financial Officer

602-364-6210

