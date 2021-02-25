Cable One Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

On October 30, 2020, the Company entered into the Third Restatement Agreement to, among other things, (i) upsize its term “B-3” loan tranche (the “Term Loan B-3”) by $300.0 million (the “B-3 Upsize”) and extend the scheduled maturity of each of its term “B-2” loan tranche (the “Term Loan B-2”) and the Term Loan B-3 to October 30, 2027, (ii) increase the aggregate principal amount of commitments under the Revolving Credit Facility by $150.0 million to $500.0 million and extend the scheduled maturity of each of the Revolving Credit Facility and term “A-2” loan tranche (the “Term Loan A-2”) to October 30, 2025 and (iii) reset the amortization schedule of the Term Loan A-2 so that the Term Loan A-2 will amortize in equal quarterly installments following the date of the amendment and restatement at a rate (expressed as a percentage of the outstanding principal amount on October 30, 2020) of 2.5% per annum for each of the first two years, 5.0% per annum for the third year, 7.5% per annum for the fourth year and 12.5% per annum for the fifth year (in each case subject to customary adjustments in the event of any prepayment), with the balance due upon maturity. Except as described above, the Third Restatement Agreement did not make any material changes to the terms of the Term Loan A-2, the Term Loan B-2, the Term Loan B-3 or the Revolving Credit Facility. The Company used the net proceeds from the B-3 Upsize, together with cash on hand, to repay all $483.8 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding Term Loan B-1.