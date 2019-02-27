PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today

reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended

December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:



  • Total revenues were $269.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
    compared to $257.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase
    of 4.7%. Residential data revenues increased 12.3% and business
    services revenues increased 10.3% year-over-year.


  • Net income was $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease
    of 70.9% year-over-year primarily as a result of a significant benefit
    from the Federal tax reform legislation enacted in the fourth quarter
    of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $127.6 million, an increase
    of 8.8% year-over-year. Net profit margin was 15.6% and Adjusted
    EBITDA margin(1) was 47.3%.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $100.2 million in the
    fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 4.3% year-over-year. Adjusted
    EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) was $69.0 million in
    the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 3.4% year-over-year.

Full Year 2018 Highlights:



  • Total revenues were $1.1 billion in 2018 compared to $960.0 million in
    2017, an increase of 11.7%. Residential data revenues increased 18.4%
    and business services revenues increased 19.0% year-over-year.


  • Net income was $164.8 million in 2018, a decrease of 29.9%
    year-over-year primarily as a result of the aforementioned Federal tax
    reform legislation. Adjusted EBITDA was $500.8 million, an increase of
    12.9% year-over-year. Net profit margin was 15.4% and Adjusted EBITDA
    margin was 46.7%.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $407.8 million in 2018,
    an increase of 25.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA less capital
    expenditures was $283.1 million in 2018, an increase of 7.1%
    year-over-year.

Other Highlight:



  • In January 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Clearwave
    Communications, a facilities-based service provider that owns and
    operates a high-capacity fiber network offering dense regional
    coverage in Southern Illinois (“Clearwave”).


(1)

 


Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less
capital expenditures are defined in the section of this press
release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are
reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to
net profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is
also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.
Refer to the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables
within this press release.


Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter

2017

Revenues increased $12.2 million, or 4.7%, to $269.9 million for the

fourth quarter of 2018, driven primarily by residential data and

business services revenue growth, partially offset by decreases in

residential video and voice revenues. For the fourth quarter of 2018 and

2017, residential data revenues comprised 46.8% and 43.7% of total

revenues and business services revenues comprised 14.9% and 14.2% of

total revenues, respectively.

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $91.8

million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $92.0 million in the

fourth quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses

were 34.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 35.7% for the

year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $57.6 million for the

fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $2.4 million, or 4.4%, compared to

the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to

system conversion and acquisition-related costs incurred during the

quarter and an increase in bonus expense. Selling, general and

administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues were 21.4% for both

the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $49.5 million for the fourth

quarter of 2018 and increased $2.2 million, or 4.6%, compared to the

fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was due primarily to new assets

placed in service since the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by

assets that became fully depreciated since the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Company recognized $1.7 million and $3.8 million of net losses on

asset disposals during the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 13.5%, to $15.3 million,

driven by an increase in interest rates year-over-year.

Income tax provision was $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

compared to an income tax benefit of $98.0 million in the prior year

quarter. The year-over-year change was a result of Federal tax reform

legislation enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017, which resulted in a

reduction in statutory tax rates and a remeasurement of the Company’s

deferred tax liability.

Net income was $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to

$144.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $127.6 million and $117.3 million for the fourth

quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively, an increase of 8.8%. Capital

expenditures totaled $58.6 million and $50.5 million for the fourth

quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $69.0 million, an

increase of $2.3 million, or 3.4%, from the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results Compared to Full Year 2017

Revenues increased $112.3 million, or 11.7%, to $1.1 billion for 2018,

driven primarily by residential data and business services revenue

growth. For 2018 and 2017, residential data revenues comprised 46.0% and

43.4% of total revenues and business services revenues comprised 14.5%

and 13.7% of total revenues, respectively. Full year results for 2017

include eight months of NewWave Communications (“NewWave”) operations,

as the acquisition was completed on May 1, 2017.

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $370.3

million in 2018 compared to $337.0 million in 2017. The increase in

operating expenses attributable to the NewWave operations was $30.5

million. Excluding the impact of the NewWave operations, operating

expenses increased $2.7 million, or 1.0%. The increase was due primarily

to higher programming and repairs and maintenance costs. As a percentage

of revenues, operating expenses were 34.5% for 2018 compared to 35.1%

for 2017.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $222.2 million for

2018 and increased $17.8 million, or 8.7%, compared to 2017. The

increase in selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to

the NewWave operations was $12.8 million, including $4.6 million for

system conversion costs. Excluding the impact of the NewWave operations,

selling, general and administrative expenses increased $5.0 million, or

2.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher insurance,

marketing, rebranding and compensation expenses, partially offset by

lower acquisition-related costs. Selling, general and administrative

expenses as a percentage of revenues were 20.7% and 21.3% for 2018 and

2017, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $197.7 million for 2018 and

increased $16.1 million, or 8.9%, compared to 2017. The increase was due

primarily to additional depreciation and amortization from a full year

of the NewWave operations.

The Company recorded $14.2 million and $0.6 million of net losses on

asset disposals during 2018 and 2017, respectively. The prior year

amount consisted of a $7.2 million net loss on asset disposals and a

$6.6 million gain on the sale of a portion of the Company’s previous

headquarters property. The year-over-year increase in the net loss on

asset disposals was primarily attributable to a write-off of excess

equipment and a higher amount of assets retired as new assets replaced

them.

Interest expense increased $13.6 million, or 28.9%, to $60.4 million,

driven by additional outstanding debt incurred to finance the NewWave

acquisition and an increase in interest rates year-over-year.

Income tax provision was $47.2 million in 2018 compared to an income tax

benefit of $45.0 million in 2017, which was a result of the 2017 Federal

tax reform legislation.

Net income was $164.8 million in 2018 compared to $235.2 million in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $500.8 million and $443.6 million for 2018 and 2017,

respectively, an increase of 12.9%. Capital expenditures totaled $217.8

million and $179.4 million for 2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted

EBITDA less capital expenditures for 2018 was $283.1 million, an

increase of $18.8 million, or 7.1%, from the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2018, the Company had $264.1 million of cash and cash

equivalents on hand compared to $161.8 million at December 31, 2017. The

Company’s debt balance was approximately $1.2 billion at both December

31, 2018 and 2017. The Company also had $195.9 million available for

borrowing under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2018.

The Company repurchased 38,814 shares for $26.6 million during 2018,

including 4,786 shares repurchased in the fourth quarter for $4.0

million.

In January 2019, the Company borrowed $250.0 million of term loans

maturing in 2026 to finance, in part, the Clearwave acquisition.

Conference Call

Cable ONE will host a conference call with the financial community to

discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Wednesday,

February 27, 2019, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the

conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10128581.

Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio

webcast on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada:

1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from Wednesday, February 27, 2019

until Wednesday, March 13, 2019 on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with

the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto contained in the

Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31,

2018, which will be posted on the “SEC Filings” section of the Cable ONE

Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net when it is filed with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Investors and

others interested in more information about Cable ONE should consult the

Company’s website, which is regularly updated with financial and other

important information about the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally

accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate

various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin

and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial

measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or

as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin or net cash provided

by operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to

net income, and Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit

margin, in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables

within this press release. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is

also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the “Reconciliations

of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income plus interest expense, income

tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, equity-based

compensation, severance expense, (gain) loss on deferred compensation,

acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on asset disposals, system

conversion costs, rebranding costs, other (income) expense and other

unusual operating expenses, as provided in the “Reconciliations of

Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release. As such, it

eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization

expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s

business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by

the Company’s capital structure or investment activities. This measure

is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain

capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues

and the Company’s cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated

through other financial measures.

“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total

revenues.

“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity

measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities

excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income

tax provision (benefit), changes in operating assets and liabilities,

change in deferred income taxes and other unusual operating expenses, as

provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables

within this press release.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted

EBITDA less capital expenditures to assess its performance, and it also

uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its

ability to fund operations and make additional investments with

internally-generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally

correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under

the Company’s credit facilities and senior unsecured notes to determine

compliance with the covenants contained in the credit facilities and

ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the notes.

Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures are also significant

performance measures used by the Company in its annual incentive

compensation program. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash

used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary

expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for

discretionary uses.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are

useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the

Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company’s

performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital

expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company’s ability

to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its

shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures and similar measures with similar titles are common

measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in

the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures

reported by other companies.

About Cable ONE

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications

provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in

21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of

connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet

and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable

ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for

businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to

enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve

risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact

that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but

rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and

projections about the Company’s industry, business, financial results

and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words

such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,”

“projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of

similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or

financial performance. As with any projection or forecast,

forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and

changes in circumstances. The Company’s actual results may vary

materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking

statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any

forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf.

Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to

differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include

government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social

conditions and the following factors:



  • rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the
    Company’s markets;


  • recent and future changes in technology;


  • the Company’s ability to continue to grow its business services
    products;


  • increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;


  • the Company’s ability to obtain hardware, software and operational
    support from vendors;


  • the effects of any acquisitions by the Company;


  • risks that the Company’s rebranding may not produce the benefits
    expected;


  • adverse economic conditions;


  • the integrity and security of the Company’s network and information
    systems;


  • the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
    including cyber-attacks;


  • the Company’s failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary
    rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property
    claims and litigation against the Company;


  • the Company’s ability to retain key employees;


  • legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and
    other new requirements on the Company’s data services;


  • additional regulation of the Company’s video and voice services;


  • the Company’s ability to renew cable system franchises;


  • increases in pole attachment costs;


  • changes in local governmental franchising authority and broadcast
    carriage regulations;


  • the potential adverse effect of the Company’s level of indebtedness on
    its business, financial condition or results of operations and cash
    flows;


  • the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing the Company’s
    obligations to service its variable rate indebtedness to increase
    significantly;


  • the Company’s ability to incur future indebtedness;


  • fluctuations in the Company’s stock price;


  • the Company’s ability to continue to pay dividends;


  • dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
    connection with acquisitions;


  • provisions in the Company’s charter, by-laws and Delaware law that
    could discourage takeovers; and


  • the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the
    Company’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its
    latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this communication

speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company is under

no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as

required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements,

whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.


 

CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME

(Unaudited)


 


 

 


Three Months Ended
December 31,



 



(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)



2018

 

 

2017



$ Change

 

 

% Change

Revenues:


Residential data



$

126,397




$

112,556




$

13,841




12.3

%

Residential video




82,555





86,608





(4,053

)



(4.7

)%

Residential voice




9,934





11,184





(1,250

)



(11.2

)%

Business services




40,236





36,466





3,770




10.3

%

Advertising sales




7,474





7,348





126




1.7

%

Other



 

3,256

 



 

3,536

 



 

(280

)



(7.9

)%

Total Revenues




269,852





257,698





12,154




4.7

%

Costs and Expenses:
















Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)




91,791





92,013





(222

)



(0.2

)%

Selling, general and administrative




57,632





55,229





2,403




4.4

%

Depreciation and amortization




49,506





47,350





2,156




4.6

%

Loss on asset disposals, net



 

1,659

 



 

3,752

 



 

(2,093

)



(55.8

)%

Total Costs and Expenses



 

200,588

 



 

198,344

 



 

2,244

 



1.1

%

Income from operations




69,264





59,354





9,910




16.7

%

Interest expense




(15,279

)




(13,457

)




(1,822

)



13.5

%

Other income, net



 

1,485

 



 

425

 



 

1,060

 



249.4

%

Income before income taxes




55,470





46,322





9,148




19.7

%

Income tax provision (benefit)



 

13,462

 



 

(97,971

)



 

111,433

 



NM


Net income



$

42,008

 



$

144,293

 



$

(102,285

)



(70.9

)%


 

Net income per common share:


Basic



$

7.40

 



$

25.38

 



$

(17.98

)



(70.8

)%

Diluted



$

7.34

 



$

25.09

 



$

(17.75

)



(70.7

)%

Weighted average common shares outstanding:


Basic



5,674,067




5,684,785




(10,718

)



(0.2

)%

Diluted



5,723,528




5,750,420




(26,892

)



(0.5

)%


 

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



$

254

 



$

89

 



$

165

 



185.4

%

Comprehensive income



$

42,262

 



$

144,382

 



$

(102,120

)



(70.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




 

 


NM = Not meaningful.


 

CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME

(Unaudited)


 


 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 



(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)



2018

 

 


2017(1)






$ Change



 

 

% Change

Revenues:


Residential data



$

492,816




$

416,355




$

76,461




18.4

%

Residential video




343,344





332,536





10,808




3.3

%

Residential voice




41,278





43,733





(2,455

)



(5.6

)%

Business services




155,993





131,082





24,911




19.0

%

Advertising sales




24,919





24,824





95




0.4

%

Other



 

13,945

 



 

11,426

 



 

2,519

 



22.0

%

Total Revenues




1,072,295





959,956





112,339




11.7

%

Costs and Expenses:
















Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)




370,269





337,040





33,229




9.9

%

Selling, general and administrative




222,216





204,384





17,832




8.7

%

Depreciation and amortization




197,731





181,619





16,112




8.9

%

Loss on asset disposals, net



 

14,167

 



 

574

 



 

13,593

 



NM


Total Costs and Expenses



 

804,383

 



 

723,617

 



 

80,766

 



11.2

%

Income from operations




267,912





236,339





31,573




13.4

%

Interest expense




(60,415

)




(46,864

)




(13,551

)



28.9

%

Other income, net



 

4,487

 



 

668

 



 

3,819

 



NM


Income before income taxes




211,984





190,143





21,841




11.5

%

Income tax provision (benefit)



 

47,224

 



 

(45,028

)



 

92,252

 



NM


Net income



$

164,760

 



$

235,171

 



$

(70,411

)



(29.9

)%


 

Net income per common share


Basic



$

28.98

 



$

41.40

 



$

(12.42

)



(30.0

)%

Diluted



$

28.77

 



$

40.92

 



$

(12.15

)



(29.7

)%

Weighted average common shares outstanding:


Basic



5,684,375




5,680,073




4,302




0.1

%

Diluted



5,725,963




5,747,037




(21,074

)



(0.4

)%


 

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



$

256

 



$

94

 



$

162

 



172.3

%

Comprehensive income



$

165,016

 



$

235,265

 



$

(70,249

)



(29.9

)%


_______




NM = Not meaningful.

(1) Results for 2017 include only eight months of NewWave operations.


 

CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 


(in thousands, except par value and share
data)



 

December 31, 2018

 

 

December 31, 2017

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents


$

264,113




$

161,752


Accounts receivable, net



29,947





29,930


Income taxes receivable



10,713





21,331


Prepaid and other current assets


 

13,090

 



 

10,898

 

Total Current Assets



317,863





223,911


Property, plant and equipment, net



847,979





831,892


Intangible assets, net



953,851





965,745


Goodwill



172,129





172,129


Other noncurrent assets


 

11,412

 



 

10,955

 

Total Assets


$

2,303,234

 



$

2,204,632

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

94,134




$

117,855


Deferred revenue



18,954





15,008


Current portion of long-term debt


 

20,625

 



 

14,375

 

Total Current Liabilities



133,713





147,238


Long-term debt



1,142,056





1,160,682


Deferred income taxes



242,127





207,154


Other noncurrent liabilities


 

9,980

 



 

13,111

 

Total Liabilities


 

1,527,876

 



 

1,528,185

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding)



-





-


Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
5,887,899 shares issued; and 5,703,402 and 5,731,442 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)



59





59


Additional paid-in capital



38,898





28,412


Retained earnings



850,292





728,386


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(96

)




(352

)

Treasury stock, at cost (184,497 and 156,457 shares held as of
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)


 

(113,795

)



 

(80,058

)

Total Stockholders' Equity


 

775,358

 



 

676,447

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,303,234

 



$

2,204,632

 

