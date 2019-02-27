PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today
reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended
December 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:
Total revenues were $269.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to $257.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase
of 4.7%. Residential data revenues increased 12.3% and business
services revenues increased 10.3% year-over-year.
Net income was $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease
of 70.9% year-over-year primarily as a result of a significant benefit
from the Federal tax reform legislation enacted in the fourth quarter
of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $127.6 million, an increase
of 8.8% year-over-year. Net profit margin was 15.6% and Adjusted
EBITDA margin(1) was 47.3%.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $100.2 million in the
fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 4.3% year-over-year. Adjusted
EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) was $69.0 million in
the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 3.4% year-over-year.
Full Year 2018 Highlights:
Total revenues were $1.1 billion in 2018 compared to $960.0 million in
2017, an increase of 11.7%. Residential data revenues increased 18.4%
and business services revenues increased 19.0% year-over-year.
Net income was $164.8 million in 2018, a decrease of 29.9%
year-over-year primarily as a result of the aforementioned Federal tax
reform legislation. Adjusted EBITDA was $500.8 million, an increase of
12.9% year-over-year. Net profit margin was 15.4% and Adjusted EBITDA
margin was 46.7%.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $407.8 million in 2018,
an increase of 25.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA less capital
expenditures was $283.1 million in 2018, an increase of 7.1%
year-over-year.
Other Highlight:
In January 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Clearwave
Communications, a facilities-based service provider that owns and
operates a high-capacity fiber network offering dense regional
coverage in Southern Illinois (“Clearwave”).
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter
2017
Revenues increased $12.2 million, or 4.7%, to $269.9 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018, driven primarily by residential data and
business services revenue growth, partially offset by decreases in
residential video and voice revenues. For the fourth quarter of 2018 and
2017, residential data revenues comprised 46.8% and 43.7% of total
revenues and business services revenues comprised 14.9% and 14.2% of
total revenues, respectively.
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $91.8
million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $92.0 million in the
fourth quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses
were 34.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 35.7% for the
year-ago quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $57.6 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $2.4 million, or 4.4%, compared to
the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to
system conversion and acquisition-related costs incurred during the
quarter and an increase in bonus expense. Selling, general and
administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues were 21.4% for both
the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017.
Depreciation and amortization expense was $49.5 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 and increased $2.2 million, or 4.6%, compared to the
fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was due primarily to new assets
placed in service since the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by
assets that became fully depreciated since the fourth quarter of 2017.
The Company recognized $1.7 million and $3.8 million of net losses on
asset disposals during the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 13.5%, to $15.3 million,
driven by an increase in interest rates year-over-year.
Income tax provision was $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to an income tax benefit of $98.0 million in the prior year
quarter. The year-over-year change was a result of Federal tax reform
legislation enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017, which resulted in a
reduction in statutory tax rates and a remeasurement of the Company’s
deferred tax liability.
Net income was $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to
$144.3 million in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $127.6 million and $117.3 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively, an increase of 8.8%. Capital
expenditures totaled $58.6 million and $50.5 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA less capital
expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $69.0 million, an
increase of $2.3 million, or 3.4%, from the prior year quarter.
Full Year 2018 Financial Results Compared to Full Year 2017
Revenues increased $112.3 million, or 11.7%, to $1.1 billion for 2018,
driven primarily by residential data and business services revenue
growth. For 2018 and 2017, residential data revenues comprised 46.0% and
43.4% of total revenues and business services revenues comprised 14.5%
and 13.7% of total revenues, respectively. Full year results for 2017
include eight months of NewWave Communications (“NewWave”) operations,
as the acquisition was completed on May 1, 2017.
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $370.3
million in 2018 compared to $337.0 million in 2017. The increase in
operating expenses attributable to the NewWave operations was $30.5
million. Excluding the impact of the NewWave operations, operating
expenses increased $2.7 million, or 1.0%. The increase was due primarily
to higher programming and repairs and maintenance costs. As a percentage
of revenues, operating expenses were 34.5% for 2018 compared to 35.1%
for 2017.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $222.2 million for
2018 and increased $17.8 million, or 8.7%, compared to 2017. The
increase in selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to
the NewWave operations was $12.8 million, including $4.6 million for
system conversion costs. Excluding the impact of the NewWave operations,
selling, general and administrative expenses increased $5.0 million, or
2.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher insurance,
marketing, rebranding and compensation expenses, partially offset by
lower acquisition-related costs. Selling, general and administrative
expenses as a percentage of revenues were 20.7% and 21.3% for 2018 and
2017, respectively.
Depreciation and amortization expense was $197.7 million for 2018 and
increased $16.1 million, or 8.9%, compared to 2017. The increase was due
primarily to additional depreciation and amortization from a full year
of the NewWave operations.
The Company recorded $14.2 million and $0.6 million of net losses on
asset disposals during 2018 and 2017, respectively. The prior year
amount consisted of a $7.2 million net loss on asset disposals and a
$6.6 million gain on the sale of a portion of the Company’s previous
headquarters property. The year-over-year increase in the net loss on
asset disposals was primarily attributable to a write-off of excess
equipment and a higher amount of assets retired as new assets replaced
them.
Interest expense increased $13.6 million, or 28.9%, to $60.4 million,
driven by additional outstanding debt incurred to finance the NewWave
acquisition and an increase in interest rates year-over-year.
Income tax provision was $47.2 million in 2018 compared to an income tax
benefit of $45.0 million in 2017, which was a result of the 2017 Federal
tax reform legislation.
Net income was $164.8 million in 2018 compared to $235.2 million in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA was $500.8 million and $443.6 million for 2018 and 2017,
respectively, an increase of 12.9%. Capital expenditures totaled $217.8
million and $179.4 million for 2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted
EBITDA less capital expenditures for 2018 was $283.1 million, an
increase of $18.8 million, or 7.1%, from the prior year.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
At December 31, 2018, the Company had $264.1 million of cash and cash
equivalents on hand compared to $161.8 million at December 31, 2017. The
Company’s debt balance was approximately $1.2 billion at both December
31, 2018 and 2017. The Company also had $195.9 million available for
borrowing under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2018.
The Company repurchased 38,814 shares for $26.6 million during 2018,
including 4,786 shares repurchased in the fourth quarter for $4.0
million.
In January 2019, the Company borrowed $250.0 million of term loans
maturing in 2026 to finance, in part, the Clearwave acquisition.
CABLE ONE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Revenues:
Residential data
$
126,397
$
112,556
$
13,841
12.3
%
Residential video
82,555
86,608
(4,053
)
(4.7
)%
Residential voice
9,934
11,184
(1,250
)
(11.2
)%
Business services
40,236
36,466
3,770
10.3
%
Advertising sales
7,474
7,348
126
1.7
%
Other
3,256
3,536
(280
)
(7.9
)%
Total Revenues
269,852
257,698
12,154
4.7
%
Costs and Expenses:
Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)
91,791
92,013
(222
)
(0.2
)%
Selling, general and administrative
57,632
55,229
2,403
4.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
49,506
47,350
2,156
4.6
%
Loss on asset disposals, net
1,659
3,752
(2,093
)
(55.8
)%
Total Costs and Expenses
200,588
198,344
2,244
1.1
%
Income from operations
69,264
59,354
9,910
16.7
%
Interest expense
(15,279
)
(13,457
)
(1,822
)
13.5
%
Other income, net
1,485
425
1,060
249.4
%
Income before income taxes
55,470
46,322
9,148
19.7
%
Income tax provision (benefit)
13,462
(97,971
)
111,433
NM
Net income
$
42,008
$
144,293
$
(102,285
)
(70.9
)%
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
7.40
$
25.38
$
(17.98
)
(70.8
)%
Diluted
$
7.34
$
25.09
$
(17.75
)
(70.7
)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
5,674,067
5,684,785
(10,718
)
(0.2
)%
Diluted
5,723,528
5,750,420
(26,892
)
(0.5
)%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
$
254
$
89
$
165
185.4
%
Comprehensive income
$
42,262
$
144,382
$
(102,120
)
(70.7
)%
NM = Not meaningful.
CABLE ONE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
2018
% Change
Revenues:
Residential data
$
492,816
$
416,355
$
76,461
18.4
%
Residential video
343,344
332,536
10,808
3.3
%
Residential voice
41,278
43,733
(2,455
)
(5.6
)%
Business services
155,993
131,082
24,911
19.0
%
Advertising sales
24,919
24,824
95
0.4
%
Other
13,945
11,426
2,519
22.0
%
Total Revenues
1,072,295
959,956
112,339
11.7
%
Costs and Expenses:
Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)
370,269
337,040
33,229
9.9
%
Selling, general and administrative
222,216
204,384
17,832
8.7
%
Depreciation and amortization
197,731
181,619
16,112
8.9
%
Loss on asset disposals, net
14,167
574
13,593
NM
Total Costs and Expenses
804,383
723,617
80,766
11.2
%
Income from operations
267,912
236,339
31,573
13.4
%
Interest expense
(60,415
)
(46,864
)
(13,551
)
28.9
%
Other income, net
4,487
668
3,819
NM
Income before income taxes
211,984
190,143
21,841
11.5
%
Income tax provision (benefit)
47,224
(45,028
)
92,252
NM
Net income
$
164,760
$
235,171
$
(70,411
)
(29.9
)%
Net income per common share
Basic
$
28.98
$
41.40
$
(12.42
)
(30.0
)%
Diluted
$
28.77
$
40.92
$
(12.15
)
(29.7
)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
5,684,375
5,680,073
4,302
0.1
%
Diluted
5,725,963
5,747,037
(21,074
)
(0.4
)%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
$
256
$
94
$
162
172.3
%
Comprehensive income
$
165,016
$
235,265
$
(70,249
)
(29.9
)%
NM = Not meaningful.
(1) Results for 2017 include only eight months of NewWave operations.
CABLE ONE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
264,113
$
161,752
Accounts receivable, net
29,947
29,930
Income taxes receivable
10,713
21,331
Prepaid and other current assets
13,090
10,898
Total Current Assets
317,863
223,911
Property, plant and equipment, net
847,979
831,892
Intangible assets, net
953,851
965,745
Goodwill
172,129
172,129
Other noncurrent assets
11,412
10,955
Total Assets
$
2,303,234
$
2,204,632
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
94,134
$
117,855
Deferred revenue
18,954
15,008
Current portion of long-term debt
20,625
14,375
Total Current Liabilities
133,713
147,238
Long-term debt
1,142,056
1,160,682
Deferred income taxes
242,127
207,154
Other noncurrent liabilities
9,980
13,111
Total Liabilities
1,527,876
1,528,185
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding)
-
-
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
5,887,899 shares issued; and 5,703,402 and 5,731,442 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)
59
59
Additional paid-in capital
38,898
28,412
Retained earnings
850,292
728,386
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(96
)
(352
)
Treasury stock, at cost (184,497 and 156,457 shares held as of
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)
(113,795
)
(80,058
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
775,358
676,447
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,303,234
$
2,204,632
