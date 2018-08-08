PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today
reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30,
2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Highlights:
Net income was $43.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, an
increase of 57.2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was
$127.1 million, an increase of 12.2% year-over-year. Net profit margin
was 16.3% and Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 47.4%.
Net income and Adjusted EBITDA results for the second quarter of 2018
include a full quarter of NewWave Communications (“NewWave”)
operations, while the comparable results for the second quarter of
2017 include only two months of NewWave operations. Excluding the
contributions from NewWave operations, net income would have increased
57.1% year-over-year to $40.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA would have
increased 6.2% to $108.4 million year-over-year. In addition, net
profit margin would have been 18.4% and Adjusted EBITDA margin would
have been 49.4%.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $101.9 million, an
increase of 93.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA less capital
expenditures(1) was $77.3 million, an increase of 6.1%
compared to the second quarter of 2017.
Total revenues were $268.4 million in the second quarter of 2018
compared to $241.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding
the $49.0 million and $32.2 million contributions from NewWave
operations in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively, total
revenues would have been $219.4 million and $208.8 million, an
increase of 5.1% year-over-year.
Residential data revenues increased 18.3% and business services
revenues increased 18.4% year-over-year. Excluding the contributions
from NewWave operations, residential data revenues increased 11.1% and
business services revenues increased 11.3% compared to the second
quarter of 2017.
Common stock repurchases totaled 30,717 shares, or $20.3 million,
during the second quarter of 2018.
(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted
EBITDA less capital expenditures are defined in the section of this
press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are
reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net
profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also
reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. Refer to the “Reconciliations
of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.
Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter
2017
Revenues increased $27.4 million, or 11.4%, to $268.4 million for the
second quarter of 2018 due primarily to the additional month of revenues
attributable to the NewWave operations in the current quarter. For the
second quarter of 2018 and 2017, residential data revenues comprised
45.6% and 42.9% of total revenues and business services revenues
comprised 14.3% and 13.5% of total revenues, respectively. Excluding the
contributions from NewWave operations, revenues increased to $219.4
million, or 5.1%, from $208.8 million in the prior year quarter.
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $91.8
million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased $7.7 million, or
9.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2017 primarily as a result of
the additional month of NewWave operations. Operating expenses as a
percentage of revenues were 34.2% for the second quarter of 2018
compared to 34.9% for the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses
attributable to the NewWave operations were $23.6 million for the second
quarter of 2018. Excluding the expenses associated with the NewWave
operations, operating expenses would have been $68.1 million in the
second quarter of 2018 compared to $68.0 million in the second quarter
of 2017. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, excluding the
impact of the NewWave operations, would have been 31.1% in the second
quarter of 2018 compared to 32.6% in the second quarter of 2017.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $54.2 million for the
second quarter of 2018 and increased $3.2 million, or 6.3%, compared to
the second quarter of 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses
as a percentage of revenues were 20.2% and 21.1% for the second quarter
of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Selling, general and administrative
expenses attributable to the NewWave operations were $7.8 million for
the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $3.0 million from the second
quarter of 2017. Excluding the expenses associated with the NewWave
operations, selling, general and administrative expenses would have been
$46.4 million compared to $46.1 million in the prior year quarter.
Increases in marketing expenses and medical insurance expenses were
offset by a decrease in acquisition-related costs. Selling, general and
administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues, excluding the
impact of the NewWave operations, would have been 21.1% in the second
quarter of 2018 and 22.1% in the second quarter of 2017.
Depreciation and amortization expense was $49.0 million for the second
quarter of 2018 and increased $1.0 million, or 2.1%, compared to the
second quarter of 2017. The increase was due primarily to new assets
placed in service since the second quarter of 2017 and the additional
month of depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment
and finite-lived intangible assets acquired as part of the NewWave
acquisition, partially offset by assets that became fully depreciated
since the second quarter of 2017. Depreciation and amortization expense
related to the NewWave operations was $12.3 million for the second
quarter of 2018 compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2017.
As a percentage of revenues, depreciation and amortization expense was
18.3% for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 19.9% for the second
quarter of 2017.
We recognized a $2.7 million net loss on asset disposals during the
second quarter of 2018 compared to a $0.5 million net loss on asset
disposals during the second quarter of 2017.
Interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 26.9%, to $15.0 million due
primarily to additional outstanding debt incurred on May 1, 2017 to
finance the NewWave acquisition.
Income tax provision decreased $4.7 million, or 26.9%, to $12.8 million
in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of the 2017 Federal tax reform
legislation.
Net income increased $15.9 million, or 57.2%, to $43.8 million in the
second quarter of 2018 compared to $27.9 million in the prior year
quarter. Excluding the contribution from NewWave operations, net income
would have been $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $25.8
million for the second quarter of 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA was $127.1 million and $113.3 million for the second
quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The year-over-year Adjusted
EBITDA growth of 12.2% includes an additional month of NewWave
operations in the current quarter. Excluding the contributions from
NewWave operations, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $108.4 million and
$102.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively,
and year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth would have been 6.2%.
Capital expenditures totaled $49.8 million and $40.5 million for the
second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA less
capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2018 was $77.3 million,
an increase of $4.5 million, or 6.1%, from the prior year quarter.
Excluding NewWave operations, capital expenditures would have been $42.6
million for the second quarter of 2018 and $35.5 million for the second
quarter of 2017.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
At June 30, 2018, the Company had $203.5 million of cash and cash
equivalents on hand, compared to $161.8 million at December 31, 2017.
The Company’s debt balance was approximately $1.2 billion at both June
30, 2018 and December 31, 2017. The Company also had $196.9 million
available for borrowing under its revolving credit facility as of June
30, 2018. The Company repurchased 30,717 shares for $20.3 million during
the second quarter of 2018.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate
various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin
and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial
measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or
as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin or net cash provided
by operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to
net income, and Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit
margin, in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables
within this press release. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is
also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the “Reconciliations
of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.
“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income plus interest expense, income
tax provision, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation,
severance expense, (gain) loss on deferred compensation,
acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on disposal of assets, system
conversion costs, other (income) expense and other unusual operating
expenses, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures”
tables within this press release. As such, it eliminates the significant
non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the
capital-intensive nature of the Company’s business as well as other
non-cash or special items and is unaffected by the Company’s capital
structure or investment activities. This measure is limited in that it
does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and
intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company’s cash
cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated through other
financial measures.
“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total
revenues.
“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity
measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities
excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income
tax provision, changes in operating assets and liabilities, the change
in deferred income taxes and other unusual operating expenses, as
provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables
within this press release.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted
EBITDA less capital expenditures to assess its performance, and it also
uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its
ability to fund operations and make additional investments with
internally-generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally
correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under
the Company’s credit facilities and senior unsecured notes to determine
compliance with the covenants contained in the credit facilities and
ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the notes.
Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures are also significant
performance measures used by the Company in its annual incentive
compensation program. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash
used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary
expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for
discretionary uses.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are
useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the
Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital
expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company’s
performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital
expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company’s ability
to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its
shareholders.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital
expenditures and similar measures with similar titles are common
measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in
the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital
expenditures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures
reported by other companies.
About Cable ONE
Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the
United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving
residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides
consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment
services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,
cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable
and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to
mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve
risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact
that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but
rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and
projections about the cable industry and our business and financial
results. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “will,”
“should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,”
“plans,” “believes” and words and terms of similar substance in
connection with discussions of future operating or financial
performance. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking
statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in
circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from those
expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly,
undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement
made by us or on our behalf. Important factors that could cause our
actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking
statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political
and social conditions and the following factors:
uncertainties as to our ability and the amount of time necessary to
realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the acquisition
of NewWave;
our ability to integrate NewWave’s operations into our own in an
efficient and effective manner;
rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in our
markets;
recent and future changes in technology;
our ability to continue to grow our business services product;
increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;
our ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from
vendors;
the effects of any new significant acquisitions by us;
adverse economic conditions;
the integrity and security of our network and information systems;
the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
including cyber-attacks;
our failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to
operate our business and the risk of intellectual property claims and
litigation against us;
our ability to retain key employees;
changing and additional regulation of our data, video and voice
services, including legislative and regulatory efforts to impose new
legal requirements on our data services;
our ability to renew cable system franchises;
increases in pole attachment costs;
changes in local government franchising authority and broadcast
carriage regulations;
the potential adverse effect of our indebtedness on our business,
financial condition or results of operations and cash flows;
the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing our obligations
to service our variable rate indebtedness to increase significantly;
our ability to incur future indebtedness;
fluctuations in our stock price;
our ability to continue to pay dividends;
dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
connection with acquisitions;
provisions in our charter, by-laws and Delaware law that could
discourage takeovers;
changes in our estimates of the impact of the 2017 Federal tax reform
legislation;
changes in GAAP or other applicable accounting policies;
the outcome of our efforts to complete the remediation of the material
weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to
the NewWave billing system by the end of 2018; and
the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the section titled “Risk
Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
Any forward-looking statements made by us in this communication speak
only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation,
and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
subsequent events or otherwise.
CABLE ONE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
2018
2017
% Change
Revenues
Residential data
$
122,471
$
103,497
$
18,974
18.3
%
Residential video
87,462
84,873
2,589
3.1
%
Residential voice
10,504
11,417
(913
)
(8.0
)%
Business services
38,485
32,493
5,992
18.4
%
Advertising sales
5,916
5,970
(54
)
(0.9
)%
Other
3,576
2,741
835
30.5
%
Total Revenues
268,414
240,991
27,423
11.4
%
Costs and Expenses
Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)
91,783
84,048
7,735
9.2
%
Selling, general and administrative
54,196
50,965
3,231
6.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
49,033
48,022
1,011
2.1
%
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
2,734
462
2,272
NM
Total costs and expenses
197,746
183,497
14,249
7.8
%
Income from operations
70,668
57,494
13,174
22.9
%
Interest expense
(14,953
)
(11,782
)
(3,171
)
26.9
%
Other income (expense), net
882
(322
)
1,204
NM
Income before income taxes
56,597
45,390
11,207
24.7
%
Income tax provision
12,812
17,530
(4,718
)
(26.9
)%
Net income
$
43,785
$
27,860
$
15,925
57.2
%
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
7.70
$
4.91
$
2.79
56.8
%
Diluted
$
7.65
$
4.85
$
2.80
57.7
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
5,687,095
5,678,394
8,701
0.2
%
Diluted
5,722,869
5,745,617
(22,748
)
(0.4
)%
Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax
$
-
$
2
$
(2
)
(100.0
)%
Comprehensive income
$
43,785
$
27,862
$
15,923
57.1
%
Dividends declared per common share
$
1.75
$
1.50
$
0.25
16.7
%
CABLE ONE, INC.
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
203,522
$
161,752
Accounts receivable, net
34,281
29,930
Income taxes receivable
9,013
21,331
Prepaid and other current assets
18,104
10,898
Total Current Assets
264,920
223,911
Property, plant and equipment, net
819,734
831,892
Intangible assets, net
959,817
965,745
Goodwill
172,129
172,129
Other noncurrent assets
11,458
10,955
Total Assets
$
2,228,058
$
2,204,632
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
94,444
$
117,855
Deferred revenue
18,791
15,008
Current portion of long-term debt
17,500
14,375
Total Current Liabilities
130,735
147,238
Long-term debt
1,151,915
1,160,682
Deferred income taxes
216,713
207,154
Other noncurrent liabilities
12,762
13,111
Total Liabilities
1,512,125
1,528,185
Stockholders' Equity
-
-
59
59
Additional paid-in capital
33,256
28,412
Retained earnings
792,784
728,386
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(351
)
(352
)
(109,815
)
(80,058
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
715,933
676,447
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,228,058
$
2,204,632
CABLE ONE, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Change
Net income (1)
$
43,785
$
27,860
$
15,925
57.2
%
Net profit margin
16.3
%
11.6
%
Plus:
Interest expense
14,953
11,782
3,171
26.9
%
Income tax provision
12,812
17,530
(4,718
)
(26.9
)%
Depreciation and amortization
49,033
48,022
1,011
2.1
%
Equity-based compensation
2,506
2,418
88
3.6
%
Severance expense
241
1,345
(1,104
)
(82.1
)%
(Gain) loss on deferred compensation
600
339
261
77.0
%
Acquisition-related costs
-
3,242
(3,242
)
(100.0
)%
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
2,734
462
2,272
NM
System conversion costs
1,327
-
1,327
NM
Other (income) expense, net
(882
)
322
(1,204
)
NM
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
127,109
$
113,322
$
13,787
12.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
47.4
%
47.0
%
Less:
Capital expenditures (1)
49,849
40,513
9,336
23.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures
$
77,260
$
72,809
$
4,451
6.1
%
NM = Not meaningful.
Net income, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures results for the
second quarter of 2018 include a full quarter of NewWave operations,
while the comparable results for the second quarter of 2017 include
only two months of NewWave operations. Excluding NewWave operations,
net income for the second quarter of 2018 would have increased 57.1%
from $25.8 million to $40.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA would have
increased 6.2% from $102.0 million to $108.4 million and capital
expenditures would have increased 20.2% from $35.5 million to $42.6
million.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Change
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
101,909
$
52,599
$
49,310
93.7
%
Capital expenditures
(49,849
)
(40,513
)
(9,336
)
23.0
%
Interest expense
14,953
11,782
3,171
26.9
%
Amortization of debt issuance cost
(1,042
)
(791
)
(251
)
31.7
%
Income tax provision
12,812
17,530
(4,718
)
(26.9
)%
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
1,150
34,489
(33,339
)
(96.7
)%
Change in deferred income taxes
(3,849
)
(6,922
)
3,073
(44.4
)%
(Gain) loss on deferred compensation
600
339
261
77.0
%
Acquisition-related costs
-
3,242
(3,242
)
(100.0
)%
Severance expense
241
1,345
(1,104
)
(82.1
)%
Write-off of debt issuance costs
(110
)
(613
)
503
(82.1
)%
System conversion costs
1,327
-
1,327
NM
Other (income) expense, net
(882
)
322
(1,204
)
NM
Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures
$
77,260
$
72,809
$
4,451
6.1
%
NM = Not meaningful.
