PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today

reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30,

2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights:



  • Net income was $43.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, an
    increase of 57.2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was
    $127.1 million, an increase of 12.2% year-over-year. Net profit margin
    was 16.3% and Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 47.4%.



  • Net income and Adjusted EBITDA results for the second quarter of 2018
    include a full quarter of NewWave Communications (“NewWave”)
    operations, while the comparable results for the second quarter of
    2017 include only two months of NewWave operations. Excluding the
    contributions from NewWave operations, net income would have increased
    57.1% year-over-year to $40.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA would have
    increased 6.2% to $108.4 million year-over-year. In addition, net
    profit margin would have been 18.4% and Adjusted EBITDA margin would
    have been 49.4%.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $101.9 million, an
    increase of 93.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA less capital
    expenditures(1) was $77.3 million, an increase of 6.1%
    compared to the second quarter of 2017.


  • Total revenues were $268.4 million in the second quarter of 2018
    compared to $241.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding
    the $49.0 million and $32.2 million contributions from NewWave
    operations in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively, total
    revenues would have been $219.4 million and $208.8 million, an
    increase of 5.1% year-over-year.


  • Residential data revenues increased 18.3% and business services
    revenues increased 18.4% year-over-year. Excluding the contributions
    from NewWave operations, residential data revenues increased 11.1% and
    business services revenues increased 11.3% compared to the second
    quarter of 2017.


  • Common stock repurchases totaled 30,717 shares, or $20.3 million,
    during the second quarter of 2018.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted

EBITDA less capital expenditures are defined in the section of this

press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are

reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net

profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also

reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. Refer to the “Reconciliations

of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter

2017

Revenues increased $27.4 million, or 11.4%, to $268.4 million for the

second quarter of 2018 due primarily to the additional month of revenues

attributable to the NewWave operations in the current quarter. For the

second quarter of 2018 and 2017, residential data revenues comprised

45.6% and 42.9% of total revenues and business services revenues

comprised 14.3% and 13.5% of total revenues, respectively. Excluding the

contributions from NewWave operations, revenues increased to $219.4

million, or 5.1%, from $208.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $91.8

million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased $7.7 million, or

9.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2017 primarily as a result of

the additional month of NewWave operations. Operating expenses as a

percentage of revenues were 34.2% for the second quarter of 2018

compared to 34.9% for the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses

attributable to the NewWave operations were $23.6 million for the second

quarter of 2018. Excluding the expenses associated with the NewWave

operations, operating expenses would have been $68.1 million in the

second quarter of 2018 compared to $68.0 million in the second quarter

of 2017. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, excluding the

impact of the NewWave operations, would have been 31.1% in the second

quarter of 2018 compared to 32.6% in the second quarter of 2017.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $54.2 million for the

second quarter of 2018 and increased $3.2 million, or 6.3%, compared to

the second quarter of 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses

as a percentage of revenues were 20.2% and 21.1% for the second quarter

of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Selling, general and administrative

expenses attributable to the NewWave operations were $7.8 million for

the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $3.0 million from the second

quarter of 2017. Excluding the expenses associated with the NewWave

operations, selling, general and administrative expenses would have been

$46.4 million compared to $46.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Increases in marketing expenses and medical insurance expenses were

offset by a decrease in acquisition-related costs. Selling, general and

administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues, excluding the

impact of the NewWave operations, would have been 21.1% in the second

quarter of 2018 and 22.1% in the second quarter of 2017.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $49.0 million for the second

quarter of 2018 and increased $1.0 million, or 2.1%, compared to the

second quarter of 2017. The increase was due primarily to new assets

placed in service since the second quarter of 2017 and the additional

month of depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment

and finite-lived intangible assets acquired as part of the NewWave

acquisition, partially offset by assets that became fully depreciated

since the second quarter of 2017. Depreciation and amortization expense

related to the NewWave operations was $12.3 million for the second

quarter of 2018 compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2017.

As a percentage of revenues, depreciation and amortization expense was

18.3% for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 19.9% for the second

quarter of 2017.

We recognized a $2.7 million net loss on asset disposals during the

second quarter of 2018 compared to a $0.5 million net loss on asset

disposals during the second quarter of 2017.

Interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 26.9%, to $15.0 million due

primarily to additional outstanding debt incurred on May 1, 2017 to

finance the NewWave acquisition.

Income tax provision decreased $4.7 million, or 26.9%, to $12.8 million

in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of the 2017 Federal tax reform

legislation.

Net income increased $15.9 million, or 57.2%, to $43.8 million in the

second quarter of 2018 compared to $27.9 million in the prior year

quarter. Excluding the contribution from NewWave operations, net income

would have been $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $25.8

million for the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $127.1 million and $113.3 million for the second

quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The year-over-year Adjusted

EBITDA growth of 12.2% includes an additional month of NewWave

operations in the current quarter. Excluding the contributions from

NewWave operations, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $108.4 million and

$102.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively,

and year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth would have been 6.2%.

Capital expenditures totaled $49.8 million and $40.5 million for the

second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA less

capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2018 was $77.3 million,

an increase of $4.5 million, or 6.1%, from the prior year quarter.

Excluding NewWave operations, capital expenditures would have been $42.6

million for the second quarter of 2018 and $35.5 million for the second

quarter of 2017.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2018, the Company had $203.5 million of cash and cash

equivalents on hand, compared to $161.8 million at December 31, 2017.

The Company’s debt balance was approximately $1.2 billion at both June

30, 2018 and December 31, 2017. The Company also had $196.9 million

available for borrowing under its revolving credit facility as of June

30, 2018. The Company repurchased 30,717 shares for $20.3 million during

the second quarter of 2018.

Conference Call

Cable ONE will host a conference call with the financial community to

discuss results for the second quarter of 2018 on Thursday, August 9,

2018, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the

conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10121805.

Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio

webcast on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada:

1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 11 a.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, August 9, 2018,

until Thursday, August 23, 2018, on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with

the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto

contained in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period

ended June 30, 2018, which is posted on the “SEC Filings” section of the

Cable ONE Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net.

Investors and others interested in more information about Cable ONE

should consult our website, which is regularly updated with financial

and other important information about the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally

accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate

various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin

and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial

measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or

as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin or net cash provided

by operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to

net income, and Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit

margin, in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables

within this press release. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is

also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the “Reconciliations

of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income plus interest expense, income

tax provision, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation,

severance expense, (gain) loss on deferred compensation,

acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on disposal of assets, system

conversion costs, other (income) expense and other unusual operating

expenses, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

tables within this press release. As such, it eliminates the significant

non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the

capital-intensive nature of the Company’s business as well as other

non-cash or special items and is unaffected by the Company’s capital

structure or investment activities. This measure is limited in that it

does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and

intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company’s cash

cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated through other

financial measures.

“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total

revenues.

“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity

measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities

excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income

tax provision, changes in operating assets and liabilities, the change

in deferred income taxes and other unusual operating expenses, as

provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables

within this press release.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted

EBITDA less capital expenditures to assess its performance, and it also

uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its

ability to fund operations and make additional investments with

internally-generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally

correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under

the Company’s credit facilities and senior unsecured notes to determine

compliance with the covenants contained in the credit facilities and

ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the notes.

Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures are also significant

performance measures used by the Company in its annual incentive

compensation program. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash

used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary

expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for

discretionary uses.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are

useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the

Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company’s

performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital

expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company’s ability

to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its

shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures and similar measures with similar titles are common

measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in

the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures

reported by other companies.

About Cable ONE

Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the

United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving

residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides

consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment

services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,

cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable

and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to

mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve

risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact

that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but

rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and

projections about the cable industry and our business and financial

results. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “will,”

“should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,”

“plans,” “believes” and words and terms of similar substance in

connection with discussions of future operating or financial

performance. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking

statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in

circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from those

expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly,

undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement

made by us or on our behalf. Important factors that could cause our

actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking

statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political

and social conditions and the following factors:



  • uncertainties as to our ability and the amount of time necessary to
    realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the acquisition
    of NewWave;


  • our ability to integrate NewWave’s operations into our own in an
    efficient and effective manner;


  • rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in our
    markets;


  • recent and future changes in technology;


  • our ability to continue to grow our business services product;


  • increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;


  • our ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from
    vendors;


  • the effects of any new significant acquisitions by us;


  • adverse economic conditions;


  • the integrity and security of our network and information systems;


  • the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
    including cyber-attacks;


  • our failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to
    operate our business and the risk of intellectual property claims and
    litigation against us;


  • our ability to retain key employees;


  • changing and additional regulation of our data, video and voice
    services, including legislative and regulatory efforts to impose new
    legal requirements on our data services;


  • our ability to renew cable system franchises;


  • increases in pole attachment costs;


  • changes in local government franchising authority and broadcast
    carriage regulations;


  • the potential adverse effect of our indebtedness on our business,
    financial condition or results of operations and cash flows;


  • the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing our obligations
    to service our variable rate indebtedness to increase significantly;


  • our ability to incur future indebtedness;


  • fluctuations in our stock price;


  • our ability to continue to pay dividends;


  • dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
    connection with acquisitions;


  • provisions in our charter, by-laws and Delaware law that could
    discourage takeovers;


  • changes in our estimates of the impact of the 2017 Federal tax reform
    legislation;


  • changes in GAAP or other applicable accounting policies;


  • the outcome of our efforts to complete the remediation of the material
    weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to
    the NewWave billing system by the end of 2018; and


  • the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the section titled “Risk
    Factors    ” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with
    the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Any forward-looking statements made by us in this communication speak

only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation,

and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our

forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,

subsequent events or otherwise.


 


 


 

 


 

 


 

 


CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME

(Unaudited)













 




Three Months Ended June 30,







(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)


2018



2017




$ Change





% Change

Revenues












Residential data


$

122,471




$

103,497




$

18,974




18.3

%

Residential video



87,462





84,873





2,589




3.1

%

Residential voice



10,504





11,417





(913

)



(8.0

)%

Business services



38,485





32,493





5,992




18.4

%

Advertising sales



5,916





5,970





(54

)



(0.9

)%

Other


 

3,576

 



 

2,741

 



 

835

 



30.5

%

Total Revenues



268,414





240,991





27,423




11.4

%

Costs and Expenses












Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)



91,783





84,048





7,735




9.2

%

Selling, general and administrative



54,196





50,965





3,231




6.3

%

Depreciation and amortization



49,033





48,022





1,011




2.1

%

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net


 

2,734

 



 

462

 



 

2,272

 



NM


Total costs and expenses


 

197,746

 



 

183,497

 



 

14,249

 



7.8

%

Income from operations



70,668





57,494





13,174




22.9

%

Interest expense



(14,953

)




(11,782

)




(3,171

)



26.9

%

Other income (expense), net


 

882

 



 

(322

)



 

1,204

 



NM


Income before income taxes



56,597





45,390





11,207




24.7

%

Income tax provision


 

12,812

 



 

17,530

 



 

(4,718

)



(26.9

)%

Net income


$

43,785

 



$

27,860

 



$

15,925

 



57.2

%













 

Net income per common share:












Basic


$

7.70

 



$

4.91

 



$

2.79

 



56.8

%

Diluted


$

7.65

 



$

4.85

 



$

2.80

 



57.7

%

Weighted average common shares outstanding:










Basic



5,687,095





5,678,394





8,701




0.2

%

Diluted



5,722,869





5,745,617





(22,748

)



(0.4

)%













 

Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax


$

-

 



$

2

 



$

(2

)



(100.0

)%

Comprehensive income


$

43,785

 



$

27,862

 



$

15,923

 



57.1

%













 

Dividends declared per common share


$

1.75




$

1.50




$

0.25




16.7

%













 



 


 

 


CABLE ONE, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)






 


(in thousands, except par value and share
data)




June 30, 2018



December 31, 2017

Assets






Current Assets:






Cash and cash equivalents


$

203,522




$

161,752


Accounts receivable, net



34,281





29,930


Income taxes receivable



9,013





21,331


Prepaid and other current assets


 

18,104

 



 

10,898

 

Total Current Assets



264,920





223,911


Property, plant and equipment, net



819,734





831,892


Intangible assets, net



959,817





965,745


Goodwill



172,129





172,129


Other noncurrent assets


 

11,458

 



 

10,955

 

Total Assets


$

2,228,058

 



$

2,204,632

 






 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current Liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

94,444




$

117,855


Deferred revenue



18,791





15,008


Current portion of long-term debt


 

17,500

 



 

14,375

 

Total Current Liabilities



130,735





147,238


Long-term debt



1,151,915





1,160,682


Deferred income taxes



216,713





207,154


Other noncurrent liabilities


 

12,762

 



 

13,111

 

Total Liabilities


 

1,512,125

 



 

1,528,185

 






 

Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized;
none issued or outstanding)





-





-



Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
5,887,899 shares issued; and 5,703,337 and 5,731,442 shares
outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017,
respectively)





59





59


Additional paid-in capital



33,256





28,412


Retained earnings



792,784





728,386


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(351

)




(352

)


Treasury stock, at cost (184,562 and 156,457 shares held as of
June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)




 

(109,815

)



 

(80,058

)

Total Stockholders' Equity


 

715,933

 



 

676,447

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,228,058

 



$

2,204,632

 










 



 


 

 


 

 


 

 


CABLE ONE, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)













 




Three Months Ended June 30,








(dollars in thousands)




2018

 



2017

 




$ Change





% Change

 

Net income (1)


$

43,785




$

27,860




$

15,925




57.2

%













 

Net profit margin



16.3

%




11.6

%



















 

Plus:

Interest expense



14,953





11,782





3,171




26.9

%


Income tax provision



12,812





17,530





(4,718

)



(26.9

)%


Depreciation and amortization



49,033





48,022





1,011




2.1

%


Equity-based compensation



2,506





2,418





88




3.6

%


Severance expense



241





1,345





(1,104

)



(82.1

)%


(Gain) loss on deferred compensation



600





339





261




77.0

%


Acquisition-related costs



-





3,242





(3,242

)



(100.0

)%


(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net



2,734





462





2,272




NM



System conversion costs



1,327





-





1,327




NM



Other (income) expense, net


 

(882

)



 

322

 



 

(1,204

)



NM


Adjusted EBITDA (1)


$

127,109




$

113,322




$

13,787




12.2

%













 

Adjusted EBITDA margin



47.4

%




47.0

%



















 

Less:

Capital expenditures (1)


 

49,849

 



 

40,513

 



 

9,336

 



23.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures


$

77,260

 



$

72,809

 



$

4,451

 



6.1

%

 













NM = Not meaningful.













(1)



Net income, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures results for the
second quarter of 2018 include a full quarter of NewWave operations,
while the comparable results for the second quarter of 2017 include
only two months of NewWave operations. Excluding NewWave operations,
net income for the second quarter of 2018 would have increased 57.1%
from $25.8 million to $40.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA would have
increased 6.2% from $102.0 million to $108.4 million and capital
expenditures would have increased 20.2% from $35.5 million to $42.6
million.













 




Three Months Ended June 30,








(dollars in thousands)




2018

 



2017

 




$ Change





% Change

 

Net cash provided by operating activities


$

101,909




$

52,599




$

49,310




93.7

%


Capital expenditures



(49,849

)




(40,513

)




(9,336

)



23.0

%


Interest expense



14,953





11,782





3,171




26.9

%


Amortization of debt issuance cost



(1,042

)




(791

)




(251

)



31.7

%


Income tax provision



12,812





17,530





(4,718

)



(26.9

)%


Changes in operating assets and liabilities



1,150





34,489





(33,339

)



(96.7

)%


Change in deferred income taxes



(3,849

)




(6,922

)




3,073




(44.4

)%


(Gain) loss on deferred compensation



600





339





261




77.0

%


Acquisition-related costs



-





3,242





(3,242

)



(100.0

)%


Severance expense



241





1,345





(1,104

)



(82.1

)%


Write-off of debt issuance costs



(110

)




(613

)




503




(82.1

)%


System conversion costs



1,327





-





1,327




NM



Other (income) expense, net


 

(882

)



 

322

 



 

(1,204

)



NM


Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures


$

77,260

 



$

72,809

 



$

4,451

 



6.1

%

 













NM = Not meaningful.























 

Contacts

Cable One, Inc.

Trish Niemann, 602-364-6372

Corporate

Communications Director

or

Kevin Coyle, 602-364-6505

Chief

Financial Officer

