PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today

reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September

30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights:



  • Residential data and business services data PSUs totaled 660,799 at
    September 30, 2018 compared to 653,876 at June 30, 2018, an increase
    of 6,923, or 1.1%. Combined residential data and business services
    data PSUs increased 23,146, or 3.6%, year-over-year.


  • Total revenues were $268.3 million in the third quarter of 2018
    compared to $253.8 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase
    of 5.7%. Residential data revenues increased 13.0% and business
    services revenues increased 12.6% year-over-year.


  • Net income was $38.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase
    of 24.0% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $122.7
    million, an increase of 6.1% year-over-year. Net profit margin was
    14.3% and Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 45.7%.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $111.0 million in the
    third quarter of 2018, an increase of 24.8% year-over-year. Adjusted
    EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) was $54.4 million in
    the third quarter of 2018 compared to $63.2 million in the third
    quarter of 2017, with the decrease due primarily to the timing of
    capital spending.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted

EBITDA less capital expenditures are defined in the section of this

press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are

reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net

profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also

reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. Refer to the “Reconciliations

of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Compared to Third Quarter 2017

Revenues increased $14.4 million, or 5.7%, to $268.3 million for the

third quarter of 2018, driven primarily by residential data and business

services revenue growth, partially offset by decreases in residential

video and voice revenues. For the third quarter of 2018 and 2017,

residential data revenues comprised 46.3% and 43.2% of total revenues

and business services revenues comprised 14.8% and 13.9% of total

revenues, respectively.

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $92.0

million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $91.9 million the third

quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were

34.3% for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 36.2% for the year-ago

quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $59.4 million for the

third quarter of 2018 and increased $7.6 million, or 14.7%, compared to

the third quarter of 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses

as a percentage of revenues were 22.2% and 20.4% for the third quarter

of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase was primarily attributable

to higher marketing expenses of $3.9 million, system conversion costs of

$1.7 million, higher net compensation expenses of $0.8 million and

higher insurance expenses of $0.8 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $50.4 million for the third

quarter of 2018 and increased $3.7 million, or 7.9%, compared to the

third quarter of 2017. The increase was due primarily to new assets

placed in service since the third quarter of 2017, partially offset by

assets that became fully depreciated since the third quarter of 2017. We

recognized $3.1 million and $2.5 million of net loss on asset disposals

during the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Interest expense increased $1.4 million, or 10.3%, to $15.5 million,

driven by an increase in interest rates year-over-year.

Income tax provision decreased $5.2 million, or 32.1%, to $11.0 million

in the third quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of the 2017 Federal

tax reform legislation.

Net income increased $7.4 million, or 24.0%, to $38.3 million in the

third quarter of 2018 compared to $30.9 million in the prior year

quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $122.7 million and $115.6 million for the third

quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively, an increase of 6.1%. Capital

expenditures totaled $68.3 million and $52.4 million for the third

quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures for the third quarter of 2018 was $54.4 million, a decrease

of $8.8 million, or 14.0%, from the prior year quarter. The decrease in

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was due primarily to the

timing of capital spending in the current year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2018, the Company had $236.9 million of cash and cash

equivalents on hand, compared to $161.8 million at December 31, 2017.

The Company’s debt balance was approximately $1.2 billion at both

September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017. The Company also had $195.9

million available for borrowing under its revolving credit facility as

of September 30, 2018.

Conference Call

Cable ONE will host a conference call with the financial community to

discuss results for the third quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, November 7,

2018, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the

conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10125489.

Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio

webcast on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada:

1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from Wednesday, November 7, 2018,

until Wednesday, November 21, 2018, on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with

the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto

contained in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period

ended September 30, 2018, which will be posted on the “SEC Filings”

section of the Cable ONE Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net

when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the

“SEC”). Investors and others interested in more information about Cable

ONE should consult our website, which is regularly updated with

financial and other important information about the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally

accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate

various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin

and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial

measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or

as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin or net cash provided

by operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to

net income, and Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit

margin, in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables

within this press release. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is

also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the “Reconciliations

of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income plus interest expense, income

tax provision, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation,

severance expense, (gain) loss on deferred compensation,

acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on asset disposals, system

conversion costs, rebranding costs, other (income) expense and other

unusual operating expenses, as provided in the “Reconciliations of

Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release. As such, it

eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization

expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s

business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by

the Company’s capital structure or investment activities. This measure

is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain

capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues

and the Company’s cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated

through other financial measures.

“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total

revenues.

“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity

measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities

excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income

tax provision, changes in operating assets and liabilities, the change

in deferred income taxes and other unusual operating expenses, as

provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables

within this press release.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted

EBITDA less capital expenditures to assess its performance, and it also

uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its

ability to fund operations and make additional investments with

internally-generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally

correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under

the Company’s credit facilities and senior unsecured notes to determine

compliance with the covenants contained in the credit facilities and

ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the notes.

Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures are also significant

performance measures used by the Company in its annual incentive

compensation program. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash

used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary

expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for

discretionary uses.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are

useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the

Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company’s

performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital

expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company’s ability

to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its

shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures and similar measures with similar titles are common

measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in

the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital

expenditures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures

reported by other companies.

About Cable ONE

Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the

United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving

residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides

consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment

services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,

cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable

and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to

mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve

risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact

that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but

rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and

projections about the cable industry and our business, financial results

and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words

such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,”

“projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of

similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or

financial performance. As with any projection or forecast,

forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and

changes in circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from

those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking

statement made by us or on our behalf. Important factors that could

cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our

forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic,

strategic, political and social conditions and the following factors:



  • uncertainties as to our ability and the amount of time necessary to
    realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the acquisition
    of NewWave Communications (“NewWave”);


  • our ability to integrate NewWave’s operations into our own in an
    efficient and effective manner;


  • rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in our
    markets;


  • recent and future changes in technology;


  • our ability to continue to grow our business services products;


  • increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;


  • our ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from
    vendors;


  • the effects of any new significant acquisitions by us;


  • adverse economic conditions;


  • the integrity and security of our network and information systems;


  • the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
    including cyber-attacks;


  • our failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to
    operate our business and the risk of intellectual property claims and
    litigation against us;


  • our ability to retain key employees;


  • changing and additional regulation of our data, video and voice
    services, including legislative and regulatory efforts to impose new
    legal requirements on our data services;


  • our ability to renew cable system franchises;


  • increases in pole attachment costs;


  • changes in local government franchising authority and broadcast
    carriage regulations;


  • the potential adverse effect of our indebtedness on our business,
    financial condition or results of operations and cash flows;


  • the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing our obligations
    to service our variable rate indebtedness to increase significantly;


  • our ability to incur future indebtedness;


  • fluctuations in our stock price;


  • our ability to continue to pay dividends;


  • dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
    connection with acquisitions;


  • provisions in our charter, by-laws and Delaware law that could
    discourage takeovers;


  • changes in our estimates of the impact of the 2017 Federal tax reform
    legislation;


  • changes in GAAP or other applicable accounting policies;


  • the outcome of our efforts to complete the remediation of the material
    weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to
    the NewWave billing system by the end of 2018; and


  • the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the section titled “Risk
    Factors    ” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with
    the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made by us in this communication speak

only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation,

and expressly disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, to

update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of

new information, subsequent events or otherwise.


 

CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME

(Unaudited)

 


 

Three Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)


2018

 

2017

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Revenues

Residential data


$

124,089


$

109,781


$

14,308


13.0%

Residential video



84,570



88,601



(4,031)


(4.5)%

Residential voice



10,169



11,265



(1,096)


(9.7)%

Business services



39,581



35,156



4,425


12.6%

Advertising sales



6,288



5,885



403


6.8%

Other


 

3,571


 

3,145


 

426


13.5%

Total Revenues



268,268



253,833



14,435


5.7%

Costs and Expenses












Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)



91,956



91,894



62


0.1%

Selling, general and administrative



59,439



51,806



7,633


14.7%

Depreciation and amortization



50,414



46,712



3,702


7.9%

Loss on asset disposals, net


 

3,140


 

2,506


 

634


25.3%

Total costs and expenses


 

204,949


 

192,918


 

12,031


6.2%

Income from operations



63,319



60,915



2,404


3.9%

Interest expense



(15,460)



(14,019)



(1,441)


10.3%

Other income, net


 

1,503


 

278


 

1,225


NM

Income before income taxes



49,362



47,174



2,188


4.6%

Income tax provision


 

11,048


 

16,269


 

(5,221)


(32.1)%

Net income


$

38,314


$

30,905


$

7,409


24.0%

 

Net income per common share:

Basic


$

6.75


$

5.44


$

1.31


24.1%

Diluted


$

6.70


$

5.37


$

1.33


24.8%

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic


5,674,224


5,680,600


(6,376)


(0.1)%

Diluted


5,717,575


5,753,910


(36,335)


(0.6)%

 

Other comprehensive income, net of tax


$

1


$

1


$

-


0.0%

Comprehensive income


$

38,315


$

30,906


$

7,409


24.0%

 

Dividends declared per common share


$

2.00


$

1.75


$

0.25


14.3%


____



NM = Not meaningful.

 


 

CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except par value and share data)

 

September 30, 2018

 

December 31, 2017

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents


$

236,901


$

161,752

Accounts receivable, net



28,168



29,930

Income taxes receivable



8,566



21,331

Prepaid and other current assets


 

16,694


 

10,898

Total Current Assets



290,329



223,911

Property, plant and equipment, net



837,206



831,892

Intangible assets, net



956,832



965,745

Goodwill



172,129



172,129

Other noncurrent assets


 

11,452


 

10,955

Total Assets


$

2,267,948


$

2,204,632

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

101,565


$

117,855

Deferred revenue



18,681



15,008

Current portion of long-term debt


 

19,063


 

14,375

Total Current Liabilities



139,309



147,238

Long-term debt



1,147,048



1,160,682

Deferred income taxes



225,780



207,154

Other noncurrent liabilities


 

10,476


 

13,111

Total Liabilities


 

1,522,613


 

1,528,185

 

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding)



-



-

Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
5,887,899 shares issued; and 5,705,059 and 5,731,442 shares
outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017,
respectively)



59



59

Additional paid-in capital



35,674



28,412

Retained earnings



819,687



728,386

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(350)



(352)

Treasury stock, at cost (182,840 and 156,457 shares held as of
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)


 

(109,735)


 

(80,058)

Total Stockholders' Equity


 

745,335


 

676,447

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,267,948


$

2,204,632







 



 

CABLE ONE, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)


 


 

Three Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)


2018

 

2017

 


$ Change



 

 

% Change

Net income


$

38,314


$

30,905


$

7,409

 


24.0%


 

Net profit margin



14.3%



12.2%








 

Plus:

Interest expense



15,460



14,019



1,441


10.3%


Income tax provision



11,048



16,269



(5,221)


(32.1)%


Depreciation and amortization



50,414



46,712



3,702


7.9%


Equity-based compensation



2,418



3,076



(658)


(21.4)%


Severance expense



1,111



350



761


217.4%


Loss on deferred compensation



100



1,485



(1,385)


(93.3)%


Acquisition-related costs



10



557



(547)


(98.2)%


Loss on asset disposals, net



3,140



2,506



634


25.3%


System conversion costs



1,735



-



1,735


NM


Rebranding costs



423



-



423


NM


Other income, net




(1,503)





(278)



(1,225)


NM

Adjusted EBITDA


$

122,670


$

115,601


$

7,069



6.1%


 

Adjusted EBITDA margin



45.7%



45.5%








 

Less:

Capital expenditures



68,302



52,400



15,902


30.3%

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures


$

54,368


$

63,201


$

(8,833)



(14.0)%


____




NM = Not meaningful.



 



Three Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)


2018


2017


$ Change

 


% Change

Net cash provided by operating activities


$

111,015


$

88,929


$

22,086



24.8%


Capital expenditures



(68,302)



(52,400)



(15,902)


30.3%


Interest expense



15,460



14,019



1,441


10.3%


Amortization of debt issuance cost



(1,076)



(992)



(84)


8.5%


Income tax provision



11,048



16,269



(5,221)


(32.1)%


Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(6,586)



(1,637)



(4,949)


NM


Increase in deferred income taxes



(9,067)



(3,101)



(5,966)


192.4%


Loss on deferred compensation



100



1,485



(1,385)


(93.3)%


Acquisition-related costs



10



557



(547)


(98.2)%


Severance expense



1,111



350



761


217.4%


System conversion costs



1,735



-



1,735


NM


Rebranding costs



423



-



423


NM


Other income, net



(1,503)



(278)



(1,225)


NM

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures


$

54,368


$

63,201


$

(8,833)



(14.0)%


____




NM = Not meaningful.



 


CABLE ONE, INC.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

 


As of September 30,

 

Year-Over-Year Change


2018

 

2017


Amount

 

%

Homes Passed (1)

2,089,306


2,136,836


(47,530)


(2.2)%

 

Residential Customers

730,252


731,099


(847)


(0.1)%

 










Data PSUs

598,001


581,510


16,491


2.8%


Video PSUs

312,564


353,860


(41,296)


(11.7)%


Voice PSUs

101,443


111,295


(9,852)


(8.9)%


Total residential PSUs

1,012,008


1,046,665


(34,657)


(3.3)%

 

Business Customers

70,927


65,011


5,916


9.1%

 


Data PSUs

62,798


56,143


6,655


11.9%


Video PSUs

16,357


16,853


(496)


(2.9)%


Voice PSUs

26,529


24,220


2,309


9.5%


Total business services PSUs

105,684


97,216


8,468


8.7%

 

Total Customers

801,179


796,110


5,069


0.6%


Total non-video

472,367


N/A


N/A


N/A


Percent of total

59.0%


N/A


N/A


N/A

 


Data PSUs

660,799


637,653


23,146


3.6%


Video PSUs

328,921


370,713


(41,792)


(11.3)%


Voice PSUs

127,972


135,515


(7,543)


(5.6)%


Total PSUs

1,117,692


1,143,881


(26,189)


(2.3)%

 

Penetration


Data

31.6%


29.8%




1.8%


Video

15.7%


17.3%




(1.6)%


Voice

6.1%


6.3%




(0.2)%

 

Share of Third Quarter Revenues


Residential data

46.3%


43.2%




3.1%


Business services

14.8%


13.9%




0.9%


Total

61.1%


57.1%




4.0%

 

ARPU - Third Quarter


Residential data (2)

$

68.83


$

62.49


$

6.34


10.1%


Residential video (2)

$

88.44


$

81.96


$

6.48


7.9%


Residential voice (2)

$

32.95


$

33.26


$

(0.31)


(0.9)%


Business services (3)

$

185.32


$

180.13


$

5.20


2.9%

 

Number of Employees

2,249


2,312


(63)


(2.7)%


 




(1)

 

Homes passed represents the number of residential and business
serviceable addresses within our footprint. During the first quarter
of 2018, the number of Legacy CABO homes passed was reduced by
approximately 74,000 to adjust for duplicate and non-serviceable
addresses.

(2)


Average monthly revenue per unit values represent the applicable
quarterly residential service revenues (excluding installation and
activation fees) divided by the corresponding average of the number
of PSUs at the beginning and end of each period, divided by three.

(3)


Average monthly revenue per unit values represent quarterly business
services revenues (excluding installation and activation fees)
divided by the average of the number of business customer
relationships at the beginning and end of each period, divided by
three.

N/A


Information not available.

Contacts

Cable One, Inc.

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

602-364-6372

or

Steven

Cochran

Chief Financial Officer

602-364-6210

