Strategic acquisition of premier bandwidth infrastructure provider

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today

announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire

Clearwave Communications (“Clearwave”), a facilities-based service

provider that owns and operates a high-capacity fiber network offering

dense regional coverage in Southern Illinois.

The acquisition provides Cable ONE with a premier fiber network within

its existing footprint and further enables the Company to supply its

customers with enhanced business services solutions. The acquisition

will also provide a platform to allow Cable ONE to replicate Clearwave’s

strategy in several of the Company’s existing markets. Clearwave has

more than 2,400 route miles of dense metro fiber infrastructure

connecting approximately 2,700 on-net businesses, towers and data

centers. Clearwave is headquartered in Harrisburg, Illinois, and is

majority-owned by funds affiliated with Stephens Capital Partners LLC,

the private equity arm of Stephens Inc. based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“We are excited to partner with the Clearwave team, who have built a

highly successful business services platform in non-urban markets with

similar characteristics to ours,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO

of Cable ONE. “This transaction provides us with a unique opportunity to

continue to grow Clearwave in its existing footprint as well as expand

our fiber footprint and enterprise business segment.”

“This is a very exciting day for our employees, customers and

shareholders,” said Matt Dement, President and CEO of Clearwave. “Since

inception, Clearwave has been dedicated to deploying best-in-class

network infrastructure across Southern Illinois. As a part of Cable ONE,

we will have the opportunity to significantly expand our geographic

presence while maintaining our core values of quality, reliability and

superior customer support.”

The all-cash transaction is expected to be funded through Cable ONE’s

cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility. The transaction

is subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing

conditions and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of

2019.

UBS Investment Bank acted as financial advisor, and Cravath, Swaine &

Moore LLP acted as legal advisor to Cable ONE on this transaction. Bank

Street Group LLC and Stephens Inc. acted as financial advisors, and

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as legal advisor to Clearwave on

this transaction.

About Cable ONE

Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the

United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving

residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides

consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment

services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,

cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable

and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to

mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that involve

risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact

that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but

rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and

projections about the cable industry and our business, financial results

and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words

such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,”

“projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of

similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or

financial performance. As with any projection or forecast,

forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and

changes in circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from

those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking

statement made by us or on our behalf. Important factors that could

cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our

forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic,

strategic, political and social conditions and, among others, the

following factors:



  • uncertainties as to the timing of the acquisition of Clearwave and the
    risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or
    at all;


  • the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the
    consummation of the acquisition of Clearwave may not be satisfied or
    waived, including failure to receive any required regulatory approvals
    (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed in connection
    with such approvals);


  • the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on our
    and Clearwave’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and to
    maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business
    partners;


  • risks related to diverting management’s attention from our ongoing
    business operations;


  • uncertainties as to our ability and the amount of time necessary to
    realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the transaction;


  • our ability to integrate Clearwave’s operations into our own;


  • rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in our
    markets;


  • recent and future changes in technology;


  • our ability to continue to grow our business services products;


  • increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;


  • our ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from
    vendors;


  • the effects of any new significant acquisitions by us;


  • adverse economic conditions;


  • the integrity and security of our network and information systems;


  • the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
    including cyber-attacks;


  • our failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to
    operate our business and the risk of intellectual property claims and
    litigation against us;


  • our ability to retain key employees;


  • changing and additional regulation of our data, video and voice
    services, including legislative and regulatory efforts to impose new
    legal requirements on our data services;


  • our ability to renew cable system franchises;


  • increases in pole attachment costs;


  • changes in local government franchising authority and broadcast
    carriage regulations;


  • the potential adverse effect of our indebtedness on our business,
    financial condition or results of operations and cash flows;


  • the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing our obligations
    to service our variable rate indebtedness to increase significantly;


  • our ability to incur future indebtedness;


  • fluctuations in our stock price;


  • our ability to continue to pay dividends;


  • dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
    connection with acquisitions;


  • provisions in our charter, by-laws and Delaware law that could
    discourage takeovers;


  • changes in our estimates of the impact of the 2017 Federal tax reform
    legislation;


  • changes in generally accepted accounting principles in the United
    States or other applicable accounting policies;


  • the outcome of our efforts to complete the remediation of the material
    weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to
    the NewWave Communications billing system by the end of 2018; and


  • the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the
    Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
    including but not limited to our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as
    filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made by us in this communication speak

only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation,

and expressly disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, to

update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of

new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Contacts

Cable One, Inc.

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

602-364-6372

or

Steven

Cochran

Chief Financial Officer

602-364-6210

