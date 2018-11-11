Strategic acquisition of premier bandwidth infrastructure provider
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today
announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire
Clearwave Communications (“Clearwave”), a facilities-based service
provider that owns and operates a high-capacity fiber network offering
dense regional coverage in Southern Illinois.
The acquisition provides Cable ONE with a premier fiber network within
its existing footprint and further enables the Company to supply its
customers with enhanced business services solutions. The acquisition
will also provide a platform to allow Cable ONE to replicate Clearwave’s
strategy in several of the Company’s existing markets. Clearwave has
more than 2,400 route miles of dense metro fiber infrastructure
connecting approximately 2,700 on-net businesses, towers and data
centers. Clearwave is headquartered in Harrisburg, Illinois, and is
majority-owned by funds affiliated with Stephens Capital Partners LLC,
the private equity arm of Stephens Inc. based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“We are excited to partner with the Clearwave team, who have built a
highly successful business services platform in non-urban markets with
similar characteristics to ours,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO
of Cable ONE. “This transaction provides us with a unique opportunity to
continue to grow Clearwave in its existing footprint as well as expand
our fiber footprint and enterprise business segment.”
“This is a very exciting day for our employees, customers and
shareholders,” said Matt Dement, President and CEO of Clearwave. “Since
inception, Clearwave has been dedicated to deploying best-in-class
network infrastructure across Southern Illinois. As a part of Cable ONE,
we will have the opportunity to significantly expand our geographic
presence while maintaining our core values of quality, reliability and
superior customer support.”
The all-cash transaction is expected to be funded through Cable ONE’s
cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility. The transaction
is subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing
conditions and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of
2019.
UBS Investment Bank acted as financial advisor, and Cravath, Swaine &
Moore LLP acted as legal advisor to Cable ONE on this transaction. Bank
Street Group LLC and Stephens Inc. acted as financial advisors, and
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as legal advisor to Clearwave on
this transaction.
About Cable ONE
Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the
United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving
residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides
consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment
services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,
cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable
and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to
mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that involve
risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact
that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but
rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and
projections about the cable industry and our business, financial results
and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words
such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,”
“projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of
similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or
financial performance. As with any projection or forecast,
forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and
changes in circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from
those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.
Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking
statement made by us or on our behalf. Important factors that could
cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our
forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic,
strategic, political and social conditions and, among others, the
following factors:
uncertainties as to the timing of the acquisition of Clearwave and the
risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or
at all;
the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the
consummation of the acquisition of Clearwave may not be satisfied or
waived, including failure to receive any required regulatory approvals
(or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed in connection
with such approvals);
the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on our
and Clearwave’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and to
maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business
partners;
risks related to diverting management’s attention from our ongoing
business operations;
uncertainties as to our ability and the amount of time necessary to
realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the transaction;
our ability to integrate Clearwave’s operations into our own;
rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in our
markets;
recent and future changes in technology;
our ability to continue to grow our business services products;
increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;
our ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from
vendors;
the effects of any new significant acquisitions by us;
adverse economic conditions;
the integrity and security of our network and information systems;
the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
including cyber-attacks;
our failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to
operate our business and the risk of intellectual property claims and
litigation against us;
our ability to retain key employees;
changing and additional regulation of our data, video and voice
services, including legislative and regulatory efforts to impose new
legal requirements on our data services;
our ability to renew cable system franchises;
increases in pole attachment costs;
changes in local government franchising authority and broadcast
carriage regulations;
the potential adverse effect of our indebtedness on our business,
financial condition or results of operations and cash flows;
the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing our obligations
to service our variable rate indebtedness to increase significantly;
our ability to incur future indebtedness;
fluctuations in our stock price;
our ability to continue to pay dividends;
dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
connection with acquisitions;
provisions in our charter, by-laws and Delaware law that could
discourage takeovers;
changes in our estimates of the impact of the 2017 Federal tax reform
legislation;
changes in generally accepted accounting principles in the United
States or other applicable accounting policies;
the outcome of our efforts to complete the remediation of the material
weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to
the NewWave Communications billing system by the end of 2018; and
the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the
Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including but not limited to our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as
filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statements made by us in this communication speak
only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation,
and expressly disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, to
update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
