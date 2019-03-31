Transaction extends Company’s footprint in non-urban markets
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today
announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Fidelity
Communications Co. to acquire Fidelity’s data, video and voice business
and certain related assets (collectively, “Fidelity”) for $525.9 million
in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.
Fidelity Communications Co. is a family-owned cable operator that has
been providing residential and business services to customers throughout
greater Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas for
nearly 80 years. Fidelity’s network passes approximately 190,000 homes
and it has approximately 114,000 residential primary service units
(“PSUs”) and 20,000 business PSUs. Fidelity is headquartered in
Sullivan, Missouri.
“We are thrilled to welcome Fidelity associates and customers to the
Cable ONE family,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Cable ONE.
“Fidelity is a fantastic geographical, cultural and business fit. Its
operating philosophy and customer-centric focus are similar to our own.
That, coupled with future growth opportunities within or near our
existing footprint, make this an exciting acquisition.”
Fidelity has upgraded systems and a high-capacity plant, including more
than 5,100 network plant miles and over 1,600 fiber route miles, capable
of delivering top-tier speeds and services. More than 50 percent of
Fidelity’s revenues are derived from residential high-speed data and
business services.
“For nearly 80 years, Fidelity has provided a superior customer
experience and innovative technologies to residential and business
customers in our markets, and I am incredibly proud of our employees and
all that we have accomplished together,” said John Colbert, President of
Fidelity Communications Co. “We are excited to join an organization that
shares our values of community, collaboration and excellence. Cable ONE
is an exceptional business with dedicated and passionate associates and
a strong commitment to the communities they serve. We look forward to
working with the Cable ONE team as we bring our two companies together.”
Financial Information
Fidelity generated an estimated $45 million in last quarter annualized
(“LQA”) Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018. Cable ONE
expects to realize $15 million in estimated annual run-rate cost
synergies within three years of closing the transaction. The acquisition
is also expected to provide estimated tax benefits of approximately $87
million on a present value basis.
The purchase price of $525.9 million represents multiples of Fidelity’s
estimated LQA Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 of:
11.7x before taking into account estimated run-rate cost synergies and
the present value of anticipated tax benefits;
8.8x after assuming the immediate realization in full of $15 million
in estimated run-rate cost synergies but before adjusting for the
present value of anticipated tax benefits; and
7.3x after adjusting for the present value of anticipated tax benefits
and assuming the immediate realization in full of $15 million in
estimated run-rate cost synergies.
Fidelity’s LQA net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was
approximately $6 million. Fidelity’s estimated LQA fourth quarter 2018
results are preliminary and actual results may differ from those
provided herein due to the completion of review by Fidelity
Communications Co.’s independent auditor, application of final
adjustments and other developments. The financial results for Fidelity
in this press release have been derived from unaudited financial
information prepared by Fidelity Communications Co., without adjustment
to conform to the accounting policies and methodologies used by Cable
ONE. The accounting policies and methodologies used by Fidelity
Communications Co. differ in certain respects from those used by Cable
ONE, but Cable ONE does not believe these differences are material. The
financial results for Fidelity presented on an LQA basis represent
Fidelity’s estimated net income or Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth
quarter of 2018 multiplied by four.
Transaction Details
The all-cash transaction is expected to be funded through a combination
of cash on hand, revolving credit facility capacity and the proceeds of
new indebtedness. The transaction is subject to certain regulatory
approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be
completed during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal advisor to Cable ONE on this
transaction.
Additional Information
Cable ONE anticipates providing additional information regarding the
acquisition during the Company’s First Quarter 2019 earnings call in May
2019.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate
various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial
measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute
for, net income reported in accordance with GAAP. This term, as defined
by Cable ONE, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures
reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income
below.
“Adjusted EBITDA” for Fidelity is defined as net income plus
depreciation and amortization, compensation expense retained by
Fidelity, gain on sales of fixed assets and other income, net. As such,
it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization
expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s
and Fidelity’s business as well as other non-cash or special items and
is unaffected by the Company’s or Fidelity’s capital structure or
investment activities, as applicable. This measure is limited in that it
does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and
intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company’s or
Fidelity’s cash cost of financing. These costs are evaluated through
other financial measures.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance. In addition,
Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the measure used in the leverage
ratio calculations under the Company’s credit facilities and senior
unsecured notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in
the credit facilities and the ability to take certain actions under the
indenture governing the notes. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant
performance measure used by the Company in its annual incentive
compensation program. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash
used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary
expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for
discretionary uses.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in
evaluating operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common
measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in
the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measure of Adjusted
EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures
reported by other companies.
About Cable ONE
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications
provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in
21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of
connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet
and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable
ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for
businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to
enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve
risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact
that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but
rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and
projections about the Company’s industry, business, financial results
and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words
such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,”
“projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of
similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or
financial performance. As with any projection or forecast,
forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and
changes in circumstances. The Company’s actual results may vary
materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking
statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any
forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf.
Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to
differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include
government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social
conditions and the following factors:
uncertainties as to the timing of the acquisition of Fidelity and the
risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or
at all;
the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the
consummation of the acquisition of Fidelity may not be satisfied or
waived, including failure to receive any required regulatory approvals
(or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed in connection
with such approvals);
risks regarding the failure to obtain the necessary financing to
complete the transaction;
the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on the
Company’s and Fidelity’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and
to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business
partners;
risks related to diverting management’s attention from the Company’s
ongoing business operations;
uncertainties as to the Company’s ability and the amount of time
necessary to realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the
transaction;
the Company’s ability to integrate Fidelity’s operations into its own;
rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the
Company’s markets;
recent and future changes in technology;
the Company’s ability to continue to grow its business services
products;
increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;
the Company’s ability to obtain hardware, software and operational
support from vendors;
the effects of any new significant acquisitions by the Company;
risks that the Company’s rebranding may not produce the benefits
expected;
adverse economic conditions;
the integrity and security of the Company’s network and information
systems;
the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
including cyber-attacks;
the Company’s failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary
rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property
claims and litigation against the Company;
the Company’s ability to retain key employees;
legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and
other new requirements on the Company’s data services;
additional regulation of the Company’s video and voice services;
the Company’s ability to renew cable system franchises;
increases in pole attachment costs;
changes in local governmental franchising authority and broadcast
carriage regulations;
the potential adverse effect of the Company’s level of indebtedness on
its business, financial condition or results of operations and cash
flows;
the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing the Company’s
obligations to service its variable rate indebtedness to increase
significantly;
the Company’s ability to incur future indebtedness;
fluctuations in the Company’s stock price;
the Company’s ability to continue to pay dividends;
dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
connection with acquisitions;
provisions in the Company’s charter, by-laws and Delaware law that
could discourage takeovers; and
the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the
Company’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its
latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this communication
speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company is under
no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as
required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
(Unaudited)
Net income
$
6
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
31
Retained compensation expense (1)
10
Gain on sales of fixed assets
(1)
Other income, net
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
45
Includes deferred compensation expense, bonuses and severance for
executives that will not transfer to the Company as part of the
transaction.
