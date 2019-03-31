Transaction extends Company’s footprint in non-urban markets

announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Fidelity

announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Fidelity

Communications Co. to acquire Fidelity’s data, video and voice business

and certain related assets (collectively, “Fidelity”) for $525.9 million

in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

Fidelity Communications Co. is a family-owned cable operator that has

been providing residential and business services to customers throughout

greater Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas for

nearly 80 years. Fidelity’s network passes approximately 190,000 homes

and it has approximately 114,000 residential primary service units

(“PSUs”) and 20,000 business PSUs. Fidelity is headquartered in

Sullivan, Missouri.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fidelity associates and customers to the

Cable ONE family,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Cable ONE.

“Fidelity is a fantastic geographical, cultural and business fit. Its

operating philosophy and customer-centric focus are similar to our own.

That, coupled with future growth opportunities within or near our

existing footprint, make this an exciting acquisition.”

Fidelity has upgraded systems and a high-capacity plant, including more

than 5,100 network plant miles and over 1,600 fiber route miles, capable

of delivering top-tier speeds and services. More than 50 percent of

Fidelity’s revenues are derived from residential high-speed data and

business services.

“For nearly 80 years, Fidelity has provided a superior customer

experience and innovative technologies to residential and business

customers in our markets, and I am incredibly proud of our employees and

all that we have accomplished together,” said John Colbert, President of

Fidelity Communications Co. “We are excited to join an organization that

shares our values of community, collaboration and excellence. Cable ONE

is an exceptional business with dedicated and passionate associates and

a strong commitment to the communities they serve. We look forward to

working with the Cable ONE team as we bring our two companies together.”

Financial Information

Fidelity generated an estimated $45 million in last quarter annualized

(“LQA”) Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018. Cable ONE

expects to realize $15 million in estimated annual run-rate cost

synergies within three years of closing the transaction. The acquisition

is also expected to provide estimated tax benefits of approximately $87

million on a present value basis.

The purchase price of $525.9 million represents multiples of Fidelity’s

estimated LQA Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 of:



  • 11.7x before taking into account estimated run-rate cost synergies and
    the present value of anticipated tax benefits;


  • 8.8x after assuming the immediate realization in full of $15 million
    in estimated run-rate cost synergies but before adjusting for the
    present value of anticipated tax benefits; and


  • 7.3x after adjusting for the present value of anticipated tax benefits
    and assuming the immediate realization in full of $15 million in
    estimated run-rate cost synergies.

Fidelity’s LQA net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was

approximately $6 million. Fidelity’s estimated LQA fourth quarter 2018

results are preliminary and actual results may differ from those

provided herein due to the completion of review by Fidelity

Communications Co.’s independent auditor, application of final

adjustments and other developments. The financial results for Fidelity

in this press release have been derived from unaudited financial

information prepared by Fidelity Communications Co., without adjustment

to conform to the accounting policies and methodologies used by Cable

ONE. The accounting policies and methodologies used by Fidelity

Communications Co. differ in certain respects from those used by Cable

ONE, but Cable ONE does not believe these differences are material. The

financial results for Fidelity presented on an LQA basis represent

Fidelity’s estimated net income or Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth

quarter of 2018 multiplied by four.

Transaction Details

The all-cash transaction is expected to be funded through a combination

of cash on hand, revolving credit facility capacity and the proceeds of

new indebtedness. The transaction is subject to certain regulatory

approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be

completed during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal advisor to Cable ONE on this

transaction.

Additional Information

Cable ONE anticipates providing additional information regarding the

acquisition during the Company’s First Quarter 2019 earnings call in May

2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally

accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate

various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial

measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute

for, net income reported in accordance with GAAP. This term, as defined

by Cable ONE, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures

reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income

below.

“Adjusted EBITDA” for Fidelity is defined as net income plus

depreciation and amortization, compensation expense retained by

Fidelity, gain on sales of fixed assets and other income, net. As such,

it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization

expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s

and Fidelity’s business as well as other non-cash or special items and

is unaffected by the Company’s or Fidelity’s capital structure or

investment activities, as applicable. This measure is limited in that it

does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and

intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company’s or

Fidelity’s cash cost of financing. These costs are evaluated through

other financial measures.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance. In addition,

Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the measure used in the leverage

ratio calculations under the Company’s credit facilities and senior

unsecured notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in

the credit facilities and the ability to take certain actions under the

indenture governing the notes. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant

performance measure used by the Company in its annual incentive

compensation program. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash

used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary

expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for

discretionary uses.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in

evaluating operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common

measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in

the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measure of Adjusted

EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures

reported by other companies.

About Cable ONE

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications

provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in

21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of

connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet

and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable

ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for

businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to

enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve

risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact

that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but

rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and

projections about the Company’s industry, business, financial results

and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words

such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,”

“projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of

similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or

financial performance. As with any projection or forecast,

forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and

changes in circumstances. The Company’s actual results may vary

materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking

statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any

forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf.

Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to

differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include

government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social

conditions and the following factors:



  • uncertainties as to the timing of the acquisition of Fidelity and the
    risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or
    at all;


  • the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the
    consummation of the acquisition of Fidelity may not be satisfied or
    waived, including failure to receive any required regulatory approvals
    (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed in connection
    with such approvals);


  • risks regarding the failure to obtain the necessary financing to
    complete the transaction;


  • the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on the
    Company’s and Fidelity’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and
    to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business
    partners;


  • risks related to diverting management’s attention from the Company’s
    ongoing business operations;


  • uncertainties as to the Company’s ability and the amount of time
    necessary to realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the
    transaction;


  • the Company’s ability to integrate Fidelity’s operations into its own;


  • rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the
    Company’s markets;


  • recent and future changes in technology;


  • the Company’s ability to continue to grow its business services
    products;


  • increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;


  • the Company’s ability to obtain hardware, software and operational
    support from vendors;


  • the effects of any new significant acquisitions by the Company;


  • risks that the Company’s rebranding may not produce the benefits
    expected;


  • adverse economic conditions;


  • the integrity and security of the Company’s network and information
    systems;


  • the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions,
    including cyber-attacks;


  • the Company’s failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary
    rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property
    claims and litigation against the Company;


  • the Company’s ability to retain key employees;


  • legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and
    other new requirements on the Company’s data services;


  • additional regulation of the Company’s video and voice services;


  • the Company’s ability to renew cable system franchises;


  • increases in pole attachment costs;


  • changes in local governmental franchising authority and broadcast
    carriage regulations;


  • the potential adverse effect of the Company’s level of indebtedness on
    its business, financial condition or results of operations and cash
    flows;


  • the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing the Company’s
    obligations to service its variable rate indebtedness to increase
    significantly;


  • the Company’s ability to incur future indebtedness;


  • fluctuations in the Company’s stock price;


  • the Company’s ability to continue to pay dividends;


  • dilution from equity awards and potential stock issuances in
    connection with acquisitions;


  • provisions in the Company’s charter, by-laws and Delaware law that
    could discourage takeovers; and


  • the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the
    Company’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its
    latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this communication

speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company is under

no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as

required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements,

whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURE



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 














Reconciliation of Fidelity’s Estimated Fourth Quarter 2018 LQA
Net Income to Estimated Fourth Quarter 2018 LQA Adjusted EBITDA

























(Unaudited)


































 













(dollars in millions)


























Net income

$

6



































 












Plus:

Depreciation and amortization


31
























Retained compensation expense (1)


10
























Gain on sales of fixed assets


(1)
























Other income, net


(1)

























 

 























Adjusted EBITDA

$

45












 

 



1)



 

Includes deferred compensation expense, bonuses and severance for
executives that will not transfer to the Company as part of the
transaction.

Contacts

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

602-364-6372

Steven Cochran

Chief Financial Officer

602-364-6210

