PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the
financial community to discuss results for the first quarter on
Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable ONE will issue
a press release reporting its results after market close on Thursday,
May 9, 2019.
Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the
conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10131059.
Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio
webcast on the Cable
ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada:
1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.
A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, May 9, 2019 until
Thursday, May 23, 2019 on the Cable
ONE Investor Relations website.
To automatically receive Cable ONE financial news by email, please visit
our Investor
Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.
About Cable ONE
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications
provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in
21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of
connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet
and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable
ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for
businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to
enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
