PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the

financial community to discuss results for the first quarter on

Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable ONE will issue

a press release reporting its results after market close on Thursday,

May 9, 2019.

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the

conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10131059.

Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio

webcast on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada:

1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, May 9, 2019 until

Thursday, May 23, 2019 on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive Cable ONE financial news by email, please visit

our Investor

Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Cable ONE

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications

provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in

21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of

connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet

and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable

ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for

businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to

enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

Contacts

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

602.364.6372

patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran

CFO

investor_relations@cableone.biz

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles