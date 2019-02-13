PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the
financial community to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full
year 2018 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Cable ONE will issue a press release reporting its results after market
close on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the
conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10128581.
Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio
webcast on the Cable
ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada:
1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.
A replay of the call will be available from Wednesday, February 27, 2019
until Wednesday, March 13, 2019 on the Cable
ONE Investor Relations website.
To automatically receive Cable ONE financial news by email, please visit
our Investor
Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.
About Cable ONE
Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the
United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving
residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides
consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment
services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,
cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable
and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to
mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
Contacts
Trish Niemann
Corporate Communications Director
602.364.6372
Steven Cochran
CFO