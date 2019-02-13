PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the

financial community to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full

year 2018 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Cable ONE will issue a press release reporting its results after market

close on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the

conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10128581.

Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio

webcast on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada:

1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from Wednesday, February 27, 2019

until Wednesday, March 13, 2019 on the Cable

ONE Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive Cable ONE financial news by email, please visit

our Investor

Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Cable ONE

Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the

United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving

residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides

consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment

services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,

cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable

and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to

mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

Contacts

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

602.364.6372

patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran

CFO

investor_relations@cableone.biz

