Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

A replay of the call will be available from August 9, 2021 until August 23, 2021 at ir.cableone.net .

To automatically receive Cable One financial news by email, please visit the Cable One Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave® brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.