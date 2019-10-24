PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable ONE will issue a press release reporting its results after market close on November 7, 2019.
Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10135869. Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio webcast on the Cable ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 5 p.m. ET.
A replay of the call will be available from November 7, 2019 until November 21, 2019 on the Cable ONE Investor Relations website.
To automatically receive Cable ONE financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.
About Cable ONE
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight™ and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
Contacts
Trish Niemann
Corporate Communications Director
602.364.6372
Steven Cochran
CFO