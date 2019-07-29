PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today announced that Julie Laulis, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Cable ONE Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net. A replay will be made available following the completion of the live webcast until Monday, August 26, 2019.

To automatically receive Cable ONE financial news by email, please visit the Cable ONE Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Cable ONE

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight™ and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

Contacts

Trish Niemann

Corporate Communications Director

602.364.6372

patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran

CFO

investor_relations@cableone.biz

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles