PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today announced that Julie Laulis, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Cable ONE Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net. A replay will be made available following the completion of the live webcast until Monday, August 26, 2019.
About Cable ONE
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight™ and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
Contacts
Trish Niemann
Corporate Communications Director
602.364.6372
Steven Cochran
CFO