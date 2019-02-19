PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today announced that Julie Laulis,
President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Cochran, Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Raymond
James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on
Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Cable
ONE Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net. A replay will be
made available following the completion of the live webcast until
Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
To automatically receive Cable ONE financial news by email, please visit
the Cable ONE Investor
Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.
About Cable ONE
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications
provider serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in
21 states. Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of
connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet
and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable
ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for
businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to
enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
Contacts
Trish Niemann
Corporate Communications Director
602.364.6372
Steven Cochran
CFO