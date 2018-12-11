PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today announced that it will be rebranding
as Sparklight beginning in the summer of 2019.
“We are very excited for this evolution to our new brand and the next
chapter in our story,” Cable ONE President and CEO Julie Laulis said.
“Over the past several years we have evolved and our new brand will
better convey who we are and what we stand for – a company committed to
providing our communities with connectivity that enriches their world.
While we are introducing a new brand, our corporate name will remain
Cable One, Inc.”
According to Laulis this change reflects the company’s transformation
from its origins as a traditional cable company to a full-service
provider that seamlessly connects customers to the things they care
about, including family, work, entertainment and community. The name
Sparklight illustrates the speed and connectivity the company is known
for, while at the same time symbolizing its new brand promise –
connecting people to what matters.
“This is not simply about rebranding our products under a new name and a
new look,” Laulis said. “We are changing the way we do business so that
our customers feel like every interaction with us is effortless, our
communities know we are here for the long term and the towns and cities
we serve are proud to call us a neighbor.”
As part of the rebrand, in 2019 the company will be streamlining its
residential internet service plans and pricing, offering even faster
speeds, added value and the ability to include unlimited data on any
plan. Sparklight will also strengthen its commitment to the communities
it serves through educational programs, corporate giving and donations
of time and resources. Additionally, the company will continue its focus
on making the lives of its customers easier by providing value-added
services, such as expanding customer self-service options through
improved residential and business portals and creating a more
personalized experience in updated and refreshed local offices.
“As consumer data consumption continues to increase, multi-device
households become the norm, and businesses expect a broad suite of
services, Sparklight will continue to evolve with our customers by
offering innovative options to fit their needs, while providing helpful,
proactive and personal local service,” Laulis said.
About Cable ONE
Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the
United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving
residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides
consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment
services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions,
cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable
and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to
mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
