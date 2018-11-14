SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS):
WHO:
John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Nimish
Modi, senior vice president, marketing and business development, Cadence
Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS).
WHAT:
Mr. Wall and Mr. Modi will participate in a fireside chat in addition to
hosting individual meetings with investors at the Credit Suisse 22nd
Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on November 28, 2018 at
the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.
WHEN:
Mr. Wall’s and Mr. Modi’s talk will be available live by webcast at 9:30
a.m. MST on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. The presentation will be
archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00
p.m. PDT on Friday, December 14, 2018.
WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create
the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live,
work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used
by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System
Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated
products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud
datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market
segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best
Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
