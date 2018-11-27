SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS):

WHO:

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Nimish

Modi, senior vice president, marketing and business development, Cadence

Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS).

WHAT:

Mr. Wall and Mr. Modi will participate in a fireside chat in addition to

hosting individual meetings with investors at the Credit Suisse 22nd

Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on November 28, 2018 at

the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

WHEN:

Mr. Wall’s and Mr. Modi’s talk will be available live by webcast at 9:30

a.m. MST on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. The presentation will be

archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00

p.m. PDT on Friday, December 14, 2018.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create

the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live,

work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used

by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System

Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated

products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud

datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market

segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best

Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2018 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide.

Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks

are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

