Caliber Earns Inc. 5000 'Fastest Growing Private Company in America' for Seventh Straight Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#investing--Caliber – The Wealth Development Company did it again! For a mind-boggling seventh consecutive year, the real estate investment firm made the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America,” an honor marked by three years of steady earnings growth of 19.5 percent.
Caliber enters the rarified space of elite companies that have been honored six or more times like Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle and Zappos.com. Of the nearly 80,000 companies ranked since the program's inception in 1982, only 8/10ths of 1 percent have made the list seven times.
“It's safe to say that we're in 'seventh heaven' being recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in the country, especially in light of the challenges of COVID-19,” says Caliber President, COO and co-founder Jennifer Schrader. “It is truly an honor and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams, who have had to be more flexible, adaptive and resourceful than ever operating remotely.”
The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 through 2019. Caliber has experienced steady revenue growth the past three years: $77 million in 2019, $70 million in 2018, and $64.4 million in 2017. Overall, Caliber ranked 4,881 on the list.
Being an Inc. 5000 seven-time honoree continues a busy year for Caliber, as the company in February launched for the first time in its 12-year history an online public offering through InvestCaliber.com, which allows direct public investment in the company for as little as $2,000.
The company also welcomed the nation's largest homebuilder, D.R. Horton, to The Ridge, Caliber's new 324-acre master-planned community in Johnstown, Colo., in addition to a July announcement with U.S. Sen. Martha McSally that LaunchPad, an innovator in the coworking space, will open its sixth location in downtown Mesa – a federally designated Opportunity Zone.
“Continuing our streak as an Inc. 5000 honoree reaffirms everything that we strive for at Caliber: Growth for our investors and the community we serve,” CEO Chris Loeffler says. “Every investment and relationship we solidify adds to a larger and more dynamic financial tapestry that is validated by steady revenue growth and acknowledged by the Inc. 5000.”
For more information, visit Inc.com or CaliberCo.com.
