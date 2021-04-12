Calviri Appoints Marc Wolff Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASU--Calviri announces the appointment of Marc Wolff as Chief Executive Officer. Founder and current CEO, Stephen Albert Johnston, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founding CEO.
“We are thrilled to welcome Marc Wolff to Calviri as we progress to commercialization. Marc’s successful life science and healthcare management experience, in both public and private corporations, makes him an excellent individual to lead the company toward significant growth objectives,” said Johnston, Founding CEO. “We were impressed as we watched his accomplishments at Aldevron and were elated we were able to recruit him,” remarked Johnston. “Marc is the perfect choice to mobilize our team’s achievements towards advancing the Frameshift Peptide and Immunosignature Technology Platforms, scaling production capabilities, and fielding clinical trials. Our production facility, located in the TMJ building in Tempe, includes a fully automated manufacturing system to scale array production. Calviri R&D has moved to the Wexford Science and Technology building downtown Phoenix, which allows optimization of vaccine discovery and commercialization of diagnostic tests.”
Mr. Wolff has extensive experience leading large, diverse organizations in biotechnology and life sciences. Most recently, he held the position as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Aldevron where he played a key role in scaling the company through exponential growth, enabling Aldevron’s clients to access essential GMP materials for their novel applications in gene and cell therapy. During his tenure, employees grew from 150 to 560 in little over two years, and the company built the world’s largest GMP plasmid DNA and GMP mRNA facility.
Prior to Aldevron, Mr. Wolff was instrumental in supporting the growth of a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company and oversaw the successful completion of two private equity backed life science company mergers. Additionally, he has 15 years of global general management and finance leadership experience with Catalent and Cardinal Health.
“I am excited to be joining Calviri and look forward to working with the outstanding team to further build on the impressive foundation established,” commented Mr. Wolff. “Being a part of the science and vision to end deaths from cancer is an honor. Calviri is entering into a pivotal stage as we move into new facilities to enable commercial manufacturing, and establish important client partnerships to provide reliable, early cancer detection solutions and therapeutic and preventative cancer vaccines.”
About Calviri, Inc.
Calviri is a fully integrated healthcare company whose mission is to provide a broad spectrum of fundamentally different vaccines and companion diagnostics that prevent and treat cancer for those either at risk or diagnosed. Calviri is focused on using frameshift neoantigens derived from errors in RNA processing to provide pioneering products against cancer. The company is a spin out of the Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University, located in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, please visit www.calviri.com
Contacts
Cynthia Hibbard