Calviri Appoints Marc Wolff Chief Executive Officer

“We are thrilled to welcome Marc Wolff to Calviri as we progress to commercialization. Marc’s successful life science and healthcare management experience, in both public and private corporations, makes him an excellent individual to lead the company toward significant growth objectives,” said Johnston, Founding CEO. “We were impressed as we watched his accomplishments at Aldevron and were elated we were able to recruit him,” remarked Johnston. “Marc is the perfect choice to mobilize our team’s achievements towards advancing the Frameshift Peptide and Immunosignature Technology Platforms, scaling production capabilities, and fielding clinical trials. Our production facility, located in the TMJ building in Tempe, includes a fully automated manufacturing system to scale array production. Calviri R&D has moved to the Wexford Science and Technology building downtown Phoenix, which allows optimization of vaccine discovery and commercialization of diagnostic tests.”