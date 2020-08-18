Calviri Appoints Michael Chambers to Board of Directors

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Calviri--Calviri, Inc. announces today the appointment of Michael Chambers to the Calviri Board of Directors. Until recently Chambers held the position of CEO at Aldevron (Fargo, ND); he remains Chairman of the Board.
An entrepreneur at heart, Chambers founded Aldevron over 20 years ago and grew the company from 2 to 600 employees to become the major supplier of DNA, RNA, antibodies, and proteins to the research and clinical communities. It operates the largest DNA production facility in the world.
Aldevron manufactured the vaccine currently being used in Calviri’s preventative cancer vaccine trial, VACCS. Chambers’ broad experience and success in the biotechnology industry will contribute greatly to new trials as Calviri works toward its diagnostic and vaccine product goals.
“I have known Michael for over 20 years and have been amazed at what he has accomplished at Aldevron. We are confident his expertise and experience will be of great value to Calviri and I look forward to working together with him,” said Stephen Albert Johnston, CEO of Calviri.
Calviri is focused short-term on producing human and animal cancer diagnostic products using novel Frame Shift Peptides and Immunosignature Platform technologies. Its long-term goal is to develop therapeutic and preventative cancer vaccines to achieve the ultimate mission in the industry: to end deaths from cancer. “I am excited to be part of Calviri. This team’s vision, technology and commitment are a winning combination,” remarked Chambers.
About Calviri, Inc.
Calviri is an early stage healthcare company whose mission is to provide a broad spectrum of fundamentally different vaccines and companion diagnostics that prevent and treat cancer for those either at risk or diagnosed. Calviri is focused on using frameshift neoantigens derived from errors in RNA processing to provide pioneering products against cancer. The company is a spin out of the Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University, located in Tempe, AZ. For more information, please visit www.calviri.com.
About Aldevron
Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from research grade to clinical trials to commercial applications. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-Source® quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, ND, with additional facilities in Madison, WI, and Freiburg, Germany.
