Calviri Named Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

TEMPE, Ariz. Calviri, a biotechnology company developing unique products against cancer, is pleased to announce that it was awarded one of three Platinum awards in the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's third annual Most Fundable Companies® List. Calviri competed against more than 4,500 early-stage startups from all 50 US states for this top designation. A total of 20 companies, all with less than $10 million in current annual revenue, were selected for either the Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze categories. The Most Fundable Companies initiative is designed to educate founders on the investor diligence process and recognize exceptional entrepreneurs who are solving today's problems with inventive solutions and are also seeking investment capital to fuel their company's growth.
Calviri’s mission is to provide affordable products that will stop cancer deaths by combining a unique, highly immunogenic source of neoantigens with a unique peptide array platform. The company will initially develop diagnostics for early cancer detection and therapeutic vaccines for early treatment, and then develop preventative vaccines that will stop cancers from starting.
“Calviri has always been focused on ending deaths from cancer worldwide. The Most Fundable Companies initiative now provides us with insightful analysis that will enhance our company’s business strategies and facilitate fundraising activities toward our goal,” said CEO Stephen Albert Johnston. “We are honored to receive this award from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, which recognizes entrepreneurs throughout the country. We intend to take advantage of their help to accelerate meaningful innovations within Calviri and to provide products of high value to our society.”
The Most Fundable Companies initiative involved a multi-phase assessment that evaluated several company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property and the strength of the management team, all of which were used to produce a fundability score. The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies were evaluated and selected based on their readiness for private investment. Most Fundable Companies is powered by The Venture Alliance.
As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, Calviri is profiled on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the December print issue of the magazine. For a complete list of the winners, visit www.pepperdine.edu/mfc-list.
Calviri is an early stage healthcare company whose mission is to provide a broad spectrum of fundamentally different vaccines and companion diagnostics that prevent and treat cancer for those either at risk or diagnosed. Calviri is focused on using frameshift neoantigens derived from errors in RNA processing to provide pioneering products against cancer. The company is a spin out of the Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University, located in Tempe, AZ. For more information, please visit www.calviri.com.
