CampusLogic Announces New York Times Bestselling Author Tara Westover as Shift Summit Keynote Speaker

The renowned memoirist is the first keynote announced for the higher education conference
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#conference--Shift Summit, the student financial success conference hosted by CampusLogic, is excited to announce Tara Westover, PhD, as a keynote speaker for the conference. Westover’s session is an integral component of the event, which is focused on finding sustainable solutions to the number one barrier to earning a degree – student’s financial challenges. Shift Summit will bring together higher ed professionals for the virtual conference June 8-10, 2021.
Westover is a celebrated American author and memoirist. In 2018, she published Educated: A Memoir. It has been named Nonfiction Book of the Year by the American Booksellers Association, New York Times’ 10 Best Books of 2018, Amazon Editors’ pick for Best Book of 2018, Apple’s Best Memoir of the Year and Audible’s Best Memoir of the Year. Educated spent more than two years on The New York Times bestseller list and has been translated into 45 languages.
Education has been Westover’s priority and primary focus since she first entered a classroom at 17 years old. She went on to graduate magna cum laude from Brigham Young University and secured a Gates Cambridge Scholarship. Westover graduated with a PhD in history from Trinity College, Cambridge and currently serves as a senior research fellow at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center.
“Dr. Westover confronted two monumental challenges. The first was finding her own academic path to two higher ed degrees without any K-12 education. The second was the distraction and desperation of funding her own education,” said Darren Steele, CampusLogic’s CMO. “Dr. Westover’s unique insights into the challenges students face when they decide to pursue a degree are illuminating and inspiring. We’re honored to have her perspective at this important summit.”
Financial barriers are the #1 blocker standing between students and their diplomas. Shift Summit is the forum for higher ed’s leading minds to come together to identify student financial success strategies to solve the most pressing challenges faced by institutions today. Attendees will leave the conference with actionable ideas that address declining enrollment, retention of diverse student populations, and ending debt without a degree. Submissions are now being accepted for speakers to present in one of three conference tracks: Cut Through Complexity, Unlock Every Dollar, and Chart Personal Paths.
Shift Summit will host a keynote speaker series, breakout sessions, and professional development opportunities for higher education professionals across leadership, enrollment, recruitment, diversity, and financial aid.
To learn more about Shift Summit and to register, visit https://www.shifthighered.com/.
About Shift Summit
Shift Summit brings together higher education experts to address the most pressing challenges facing colleges and universities today. The virtual conference is the connection point for leaders in higher ed to drive innovation, discuss challenges, and recognize achievements with one goal in mind: Help more students earn their degrees. Financial barriers are the #1 blocker standing between students and their diplomas. The Summit will provide attendees with actionable steps to end the complicated financing journey and eliminate the debt-without-degree crisis. To learn more about the three-day event, visit https://www.shifthighered.com/.
